HYLA Activates E-Commerce Platform, Expanding Nationwide Access to High-Margin Nicotine-Free Alternatives

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endexx Corporation ( OTC: EDXC ), the parent company of HYLA, is excited to announce the launch of HYLA’s e-commerce platform, marking a transformative milestone for the company and the nicotine-free market. Consumers in all 50 states can now purchase HYLA’s innovative plant-based, botanical vape products directly online, providing unparalleled convenience and access.

With higher margins and scalability unmatched by traditional wholesale, HYLA’s e-commerce platform positions the company to significantly enhance its bottom line starting in 2025. This direct-to-consumer channel opens the door to rapid growth, enabling HYLA to expand its customer base and build lasting shareholder value.

The global e-cigarette and vape market, valued at $28.17 billion in 2023, is projected to exceed $320 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. Within this market, the nicotine-free alternatives segment is expanding at a faster 34% CAGR, driven by consumer demand for sustainable, plant-based products. HYLA’s entry into e-commerce taps directly into this high-growth opportunity.

E-Commerce: A Cornerstone of HYLA’s Growth Strategy

E-commerce is a game-changer for HYLA, offering significantly higher margins compared to wholesale operations. By selling directly to consumers, HYLA not only increases profitability but also strengthens its competitive edge in a rapidly growing market.

“Our wholesale operations have already grown into seven-figure revenue territory, and we anticipate similar rapid growth from e-commerce sales, which deliver significantly higher margins,” said Brad Listermann, CEO of Endexx Corporation. “The activation of our e-commerce platform marks a pivotal moment, with our products now available in all 50 states. This platform is not just a sales channel—it’s a cornerstone of our long-term growth strategy.”

A Nationwide Opportunity

The launch of HYLA’s e-commerce platform expands the company’s reach to all 50 states, unlocking access to millions of potential customers. This milestone builds on HYLA’s proven wholesale success, including $350,000 in orders to Dubai and $414,000 to Italy, demonstrating the scalability of its operations both domestically and internationally.

What Sets HYLA Apart

HYLA’s plant-based vape products feature botanical formulations that provide a refreshing, nicotine-free alternative to traditional vape options. The company’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and regulatory compliance ensures that its products align with evolving consumer preferences and industry standards.

Future Growth and Product Expansion

In addition to its current portfolio, HYLA is planning to launch botanical-based nicotine-free pouches as part of its expansion strategy. While details will be shared in a future release, these innovative products reflect HYLA’s ongoing commitment to diversifying its offerings and meeting consumer demand.

Strategic Marketing Partnership with Storia

To amplify the success of its e-commerce platform, HYLA has partnered with Storia , a renowned marketing firm celebrated for its AI-driven campaigns and data-driven performance strategies. Storia utilizes platforms like Google, Meta, Shopify, Tableau, and Mailchimp to deliver impactful campaigns that drive growth. This partnership ensures HYLA’s message reaches its target audience effectively, enhancing its presence in the direct-to-consumer market.

Commitment to Compliance and Innovation

HYLA remains steadfast in its commitment to regulatory compliance, ensuring that its products meet the highest standards of quality and safety. This dedication reinforces HYLA’s reputation as a trusted leader in the nicotine-free alternatives market.

About Storia

Storia is a leading marketing firm renowned for its innovative, results-driven strategies and AI-powered performance media solutions. Utilizing platforms like Google, Meta, Shopify, Tableau, and Mailchimp, Storia designs impactful campaigns that help brands achieve meaningful growth. For more information, visit www.wearestoria.com . And, onar.com

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its flagship subsidiary HYLA, develops and distributes innovative nicotine-free products. HYLA’s portfolio of botanical-based vape products is designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers seeking alternatives to traditional nicotine products. With a robust e-commerce strategy and an established wholesale distribution network, HYLA is positioned to drive sustainable growth and leadership in the nicotine-free market. More at: Endexx.com and tryhyla.com

