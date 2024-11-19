Sodium Ion Battery Market to hit USD 1.81 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The sodium ion battery market revenue to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Sodium-ion batteries, which use sodium ions as charge carriers during electrochemical reactions, operate on principles like those of lithium-ion batteries. Energy is stored and released through the movement of ions between the anode and cathode during charging and discharging cycles.

The increasing demand for cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions, coupled with a desire to minimize supply chain risks, is set to drive the adoption of sodium-ion batteries. As global concerns about sustainability and the environmental impact of battery production intensify, the appeal of environmentally friendly alternatives will continue to grow sodium ion battery market. Moreover, ongoing advancements in sodium-ion battery technology aim to enhance energy density and cycling stability, making them viable for a variety of applications, including stationary energy storage and electric vehicles.

When looking at technology segments, aqueous sodium-ion batteries are expected to witness a CAGR of over 28% through 2032. Their enhanced safety features and reduced risk of fire or explosion—even under extreme conditions such as overcharging or short circuits—are significant advantages. The demand for cost-efficient solutions for large-scale energy storage applications, where budget constraints are paramount, will further boost sodium ion battery market growth. The elimination of expensive organic solvents and the incorporation of specialized safety features contribute to lower manufacturing costs, facilitating wider adoption of these technologies.

In terms of end use, the energy storage sector is expected to exceed USD 1.56 billion by 2032. This growth is attributed to the cost-effectiveness of sodium-ion batteries, particularly for utilities and renewable energy projects looking to optimize their investments. Safety concerns in grid-scale installations are also propelling adoption, as sodium-ion batteries pose a lower risk of thermal runaway compared to their lithium-ion counterparts, thereby minimizing the chances of fires and explosions. Additionally, these batteries can perform well across a wide temperature range, making them suitable for diverse climates and ideal for energy storage systems in remote areas.

The Asia Pacific sodium ion battery market is anticipated to reach USD 998 million by 2032. The availability of abundant sodium resources reduces reliance on imported lithium and cobalt, commodities often subject to geopolitical risks and price fluctuations. Rapid industrialization and urban expansion in countries within this region are driving the need for affordable and sustainable energy storage solutions, which, in turn, will enhance the adoption of sodium-ion battery technologies to meet the escalating energy demands in these developing markets.

