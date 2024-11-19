AI Unlimited Group Leads AI Innovation with Ethical Governance and Strategic Team Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG), a leader in AI-driven solutions spanning fintech, travel, and investment sectors, today announced a series of transformative steps as part of its mission to pioneer ethical AI development and expansion in emerging markets.

Establishment of AI Ethics Board

In a pioneering move to set industry standards, AI Unlimited Group has established a dedicated AI Ethics Board. This board, comprising respected industry experts, ethicists, and technology leaders, will guide the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies across AIUG’s portfolio. The board's focus areas include:

- Developing comprehensive ethical guidelines for AI implementation

- Ensuring compliance with evolving AI regulations

- Promoting transparency in AI decision-making processes

Addressing potential biases within AI algorithms

"As we push the boundaries of AI innovation, we recognize our responsibility to lead with integrity," said Trent McKendrick, CEO of AI Unlimited Group. "Our new AI Ethics Board is a cornerstone of our commitment to building trust in AI technologies and fostering transparency."

Strategic Expansion Through Key Acquisitions

In line with its ambitious growth strategy, AIUG has made significant acquisitions to bolster its AI incubator plans:

Resolve Debt: An AI-powered platform transforming debt collection and accounts receivable automation, marking AI Unlimited’s strategic entry into the B2B sector.

Travl.App: An AI-enhanced travel platform for personalized trip planning, budgeting, and booking, offering users an unparalleled travel management experience.

Nest Egg Investments: An innovative AI-driven platform delivering customized investment strategies tailored to individual preferences and market trends.

These acquisitions are currently being integrated into AIUG’s cohesive ecosystem, creating cross-platform synergies that drive enhanced user experiences and operational efficiencies.

Leadership Strengthening with Key Appointments

To further its vision of transforming the industry, AIUG has made significant leadership promotions within its AI team:

Gonzalo Mordecki has been promoted to Head of AI Product. Previously serving as the Product Manager for Machine Learning & AI, Gonzalo’s promotion reflects his unique blend of technical contributions and strategic oversight. His background includes co-founding abtesting.ai in 2019, a venture that laid the groundwork for his expertise in AI-driven solutions. Gonzalo joined Resolve Debt in 2022, bringing invaluable experience and knowledge to our team. He completed his Master’s degree in Big Data at Universidad ORT Uruguay, basing his thesis on applying AI and ML to the financial services and collections industry. With his academic and professional foundation, Gonzalo is well-equipped to steer AI product strategy at AI Unlimited Group, focusing on creating ethical, impactful, and personalized AI-driven experiences across all our applications and platforms.

Esteban Maestro has been promoted to lead Research, Product, and Integrated Functions. Esteban’s work was instrumental in bringing Nest Egg's AI capabilities and the AI "Stockbroker" Agent to life. His extensive experience in AI development and financial technologies positions him to drive further innovation across AIUG’s product suite, he is currently focused on training our AI systems and testing fast AI inference for openly-available models and co-cloud instances to ensure AIUG’s development is scalable and powered by super technology teams leveraging AI to build lightening fast AI features.

"These key appointments strengthen our leadership team and underscore our commitment to advancing responsible AI," added McKendrick. "Gonzalo and Esteban have been pivotal in our journey toward advanced, user-centric AI development, in regulated industries and we are excited about the future innovations they will bring."

Intensified Focus on R&D Initiatives

AIUG is ramping up its research and development efforts, with a focus on:

- Advancing multimodal AI capabilities across all platforms

- Developing specialized AI for targeted industry applications

- Exploring open-source AI opportunities to drive development efficiency

These R&D initiatives are designed to keep AIUG at the forefront of AI innovation, allowing the company to deliver cutting-edge solutions across its expanding portfolio.

Proactive Regulatory Engagement and Industry Leadership

AI Unlimited Group is taking a proactive role in shaping AI regulation and industry standards. The company is:

- Engaging with regulatory bodies to influence AI governance frameworks

- Participating in industry standard-setting initiatives to establish best practices in ethical AI development

"Our initiatives reflect a commitment not only to adapt to the AI revolution but to actively shape it," McKendrick noted. "From ethical governance to strategic acquisitions and team expansions, we are building a future where AI empowers regulated businesses providing a higher greater barrier to entry and individuals responsibly and effectively."

As AI transforms global industries, AI Unlimited Group invites partners, investors, and innovators to join its mission of creating a future where ethical, AI-driven solutions empower businesses and individuals alike.

