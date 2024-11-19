Intelerad Introduces InteleGence™ to Power AI-Driven Radiology

Raleigh, NC, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2024 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Intelerad, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, will invite attendees to experience its newest milestone, InteleGence. InteleGence is a powerful integration platform that features an open application programming interface (API) allowing users to integrate their chosen AI algorithms into InteleOrchestrator and InteleViewer using existing workflows. InteleGence empowers confident decision-making, improved resource allocation, and efficient and high-quality patient care. InteleGence also enables customers to integrate best-of-breed marketplaces of their choice.

“We used the InteleGence platform to directly integrate AI into our instance of InteleViewer,” Dr. Barnabas Bako, Managing Partner of Vision XRAY Group, said. “By integrating AI for fracture detection, we have seen an increase in quality and efficiency. We can use our existing workflows while benefiting from the power of the AI application.”

Intelerad is also excited to launch a client-powered AI Lab. The AI Lab’s members will identify key workflows that could benefit from AI while sharing their experiences with AI solutions operating in their environments. Additionally, Intelerad will launch a curated AI partner ecosystem featuring best-in-class AI solutions reviewed by the AI Lab. The Intelerad AI ecosystem is committed to delivering AI that solves clients’ most pressing workflow challenges and providing a simplified purchasing experience along with seamless integration through InteleGence.

“RSNA 2024 is the perfect forum to showcase Intelerad’s commitment to AI innovation with the introduction of InteleGence,” Intelerad CEO Jordan Bazinsky said. “Working with our customers to develop and refine the future of AI in radiology is an incredibly exciting and motivating vision, which will shape the future of healthcare diagnostics.”

Intelerad invites radiologists, medical imaging professionals, and healthcare providers to visit their booth at RSNA 2024 to view live demonstrations of InteleGence and share industry insights.

