Barnes & Noble Education Continues its Strong Expansion of First Day® Affordable Access Programs

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the rapid and continued growth of its industry-leading First Day® affordable access programs and new research data that highlight the positive impact the programs have on course material affordability and student outcomes.

BNC’s First Day ® Complete equitable access model was offered at 183 campus stores in the fall 2024 academic term, representing approximately 925,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students*, up from 800,000 in fall 2023

BNC’s First Day ® (by Course) offered through 230 campus stores in the fall 2024 academic term

In the second quarter fiscal year 2025, First Day program revenues increased 18% YOY to $235 million



First Day Complete

Through its equitable access program, First Day Complete, BNC partners with colleges and universities to provide all students with all course materials needed for the term in one convenient bundle on or before the first day of class. Course material costs are included as part of tuition or applied as a course charge, saving students an average of 35-50 percent.

First Day Complete continues to see rapid growth in institutional adoption, with a total of 183 campus stores utilizing First Day Complete in the fall 2024 term with a total enrollment of approximately 925,000 students, up from 800,000 in the prior year. As a result of First Day Complete’s continued positive impact on student outcomes, eight net additional campus stores have committed to transitioning to First Day Complete in the spring 2025 term.

“We are excited to welcome a record number of institutions to the First Day Complete program,” said Jonathan Shar, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes & Noble Education. “We are seeing tremendous demand for First Day Complete across all sectors and sizes of institutions and, with a strong pipeline of institutions that are currently evaluating how to best implement the program, we expect this momentum to continue, given the demonstrated impact on student outcomes through improved affordability, access and convenience.”

The 183 campus stores offering the First Day Complete equitable access model are distributed across 34 states, of which 32 percent are four-year state colleges or universities, 36 percent are four-year private colleges or universities, and 32 percent are two-year state community colleges or technical colleges. Additionally, the range of student enrollment at these institutions includes:



26% have less than 2,000 students

24% have between 2,000 and 3,999 students

22% have between 4,000 and 9,999 students

28% have greater than 10,000 students

First Day

BNC’s inclusive access program, First Day – which is adopted by an individual faculty member for a single course and where students receive primarily digital course materials through their school's learning management system (LMS) – also saw strong growth. BNC’s First Day was offered at 230 campus stores in the fall 2024 academic term.

Survey Highlights First Day Complete’s Positive Impact

Through its proprietary research platform, BNC Insights, BNC conducted an online survey for students who participated in the First Day Complete program during the 2023-2024 academic year. Based on responses across more than 100 campus stores, and representing students from community colleges, four-year public and four-year private institutions, students provided strong positive feedback on First Day Complete and its impact on their academic success:



91% stated they found it convenient to have their course materials bundled

84% stated they were better prepared for the academic term

81% stated equitable access/First Day Complete had a positive impact on their success during the term

72% stated equitable access/First Day Complete helped them achieve better grades during the term

72% stated equitable access/First Day Complete increases the likelihood they will continue their education at the school



For students who felt First Day Complete enabled them to achieve better grades, they noted the improved convenience, access and reduction in stress because of the program.

“I didn't have any worry about picking up my course materials, I knew they would be prepared on time. I most likely wouldn’t have gotten the materials I did unless it was through the program.” (Student, Albion College)

Students also showed a strong likelihood to recommend and participate in First Day Complete again, with 87 percent of students saying they would recommend the course material program and 89 percent saying they would participate in the program again. Students cited affordability, convenience and preparedness for the semester as the primary reasons for praising the equitable access model.

“Textbooks are expensive, so having this program makes it more affordable and possible for me to purchase all of my books without using multiple vendors or spending an extensive amount of time searching other places that have the correct materials for cheaper.” (Student, University of North Carolina, Greensboro)

Feedback from schools has been equally strong:

“The First Day Complete program has enhanced the student experience at Tulane by improving the convenience of getting all course materials. First Day Complete has simplified the process of acquiring course materials at the beginning of the term and has provided a predictable, lower-cost option for our students.” — Brian Johnson, Associate Vice President for Campus Operations, Tulane University

To hear more about what students, faculty and administrators say about their experiences using First Day Complete, and how it has positively impacted their institutions, watch the video here.

Discover how colleges and universities are finding success with BNC’s First Day Complete by visiting our collection of equitable access case studies.

Barnes & Noble Colege, a Barnes & Noble Education company, operates nearly 1,200 physical and virtual college and university bookstores and serves approximately six million students nationwide. For more information about BNC’s campus retail services and academic solutions, visit www.bncollege.com.

*As reported by National Center for Education Statistics (NCES)

