State Grid Gansu Electric Power Successfully Achieved First Case in China of Non-Outage Protection Modification for 110kV Lines in High-Altitude Areas

LANZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently in 110kV Luqu substation, Luqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the safeguarding and monitoring devices, which were built for 110kV 1111 Luqu-Maqu power line, have been officially put into operation. It marks the successful completion of non-outage integrated automation modification by both sides of lines' and proceed with the distribution. This is the first case, not only in domestic high-altitude areas, but also for State Grid Corporation, of non-outage integrated automation modification for 110kV lines.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

State Grid Gansu Electric Power Company and Nari Group Corporation have been actively exploring and putting new technologies and working methods into practice. Together they have developed a new equipment, which is called "110kV Portable Integrated Non-Outage Modification Platform", and have adopted the Rapid Internal Replacing Technology during engineering.

The whole modification was completed without any power outage nor any awareness of local electricity customers. It strengthened the reliability of safeguarding equipment on 110kV 1111 Luqu-Maqu power line, effectively boosted the capability and stability of regional power grid, and solved the dilemma between modification and outage from the source. It accomplished a thorough clean-up of the substation's potential dangers, a renewal of old and obsolete equipment, and unawareness of customers, ensured civil power supply for high-altitude and severe cold areas such as Luqu and Maqu.

Source: State Grid Gansu Electric Power Company