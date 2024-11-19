Project Skywood: The Bespoke Defender 110 That Turns Every Street Into a Stage for Luxury

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design is excited to introduce Project Skywood, a one-of-one custom Land Rover Defender 110 destined for its new Pennsylvania home. This unique Defender does not hold back on any bells and whistles as it combines exceptional performance with exquisite interior craftsmanship, creating a luxurious and rugged vehicle perfectly suited to the diverse landscapes of its future home.

Luxury at Every Angle

Performance and Power

At the heart of Project Skywood lies a powerful GM LS3 430 HP engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing an exhilarating and smooth driving experience. Built with durability in mind, the heavy-duty axles and high-performance Brembo brakes with sleek black calipers ensure safe and reliable handling, no matter the terrain. Complemented by an ECD upgraded suspension and a Borla stainless single-outlet exhaust, this Defender is as ready for off-road adventures as it is for city cruising.

Striking Exterior

Project Skywood’s exterior is finished in a striking Olive Yellow with a contrasting Rice Grain roof, elevating its visual appeal while preserving the Defender’s rugged charm. Custom 18-inch Sawtooth wheels, painted in Chawton White, and BFGoodrich all-terrain tires add a bold touch to this build. Heritage styling comes through in details like a classic silver grille, body-colored checker plates, and silver Optimill metal components throughout the door handles, hinges, and side air intakes. Unique fold-down, side steps with wood inserts and the rear swing-away wheel carrier add both functionality and flair to this Defender.

Luxurious and Custom Interior

Inside, Project Skywood redefines Defender luxury. The spacious 2+2+4 seating layout features RECARO Orthoped seats in the front and middle rows, all wrapped in premium Spinneybeck Amalfi leather with a horizontal stitch pattern. The rear seating area includes a cozy bench with a plaid textile backrest, giving it a warm and refined touch. Tan leather door cards with Fox Brothers plaid inserts, a custom headliner in Tan, Fire Orange, and Shamrock Green puppytooth pattern, and a handcrafted wood hydro-dipped radio console in Brazilian Rosewood complete the vintage-inspired yet modernized cabin.

Project Skywood features a stunning panoramic sunroof that extends the entire length of the vehicle, allowing for a beautiful, unobstructed view of the sky, a feature that will let Pennsylvania’s scenic vistas fill the cabin.

The cargo area is outfitted with rich handcrafted dark brown wenge wood paneling, elegantly accented with custom metal rivets and washers, providing both beauty and durability. Adding to its artisanal charm, custom leather bags with straps are mounted on the front and middle row doors, combining vintage elegance with practical storage solutions. These details are just a few highlights of the many luxurious interior upgrades that make Project Skywood a classic work of art.

For added comfort, both the front and middle rows are heated and cooled, with dedicated rear A/C to ensure a comfortable environment for all passengers.

Advanced Technology and Connectivity

Equipped with the latest in automotive technology, Project Skywood features a touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, CarPlay, and a slimline active subwoofer by JL Audio for immersive sound. Safety and convenience are paramount with automatic headlights, a digital rearview mirror, backup cameras, a backup sensor, and blind spot assistance. Remote locking, remote start, power windows, and a TPMS sensor round out this Defender’s extensive tech features.

Set to make a statement on Pennsylvania’s roads, Project Skywood is more than a vehicle, it’s a celebration of luxury, performance, and timeless craftsmanship. For more information on ECD’s custom builds or to begin designing your own, visit ECD Auto Design.

For high resolution photos and video, please CLICK HERE

Project Skywood Specifications

Performance and Engineering

Engine : GM LS3 430 HP

: GM LS3 430 HP Transmission : 6-Speed Automatic

: 6-Speed Automatic Axles : Heavy Duty

: Heavy Duty Brakes : High Performance Brembo, Black Calipers

: High Performance Brembo, Black Calipers Suspension : ECD Upgraded Suspension

: ECD Upgraded Suspension Exhaust : Borla Stainless Single Outlet

: Borla Stainless Single Outlet Chassis Coating: Raptor Liner



Exterior Design

Paint Finish : Gloss

: Gloss Exterior Color : Olive Yellow

: Olive Yellow Roof Color : Rice Grain

: Rice Grain Wheel Spats Color : Body color

: Body color Grille Color : Body Color Surrounds with Zermatt silver grille

: Body Color Surrounds with Zermatt silver grille Light Surrounds : Body color

: Body color Custom Wheels : 18-inch Sawtooth, painted in Chawton White

: 18-inch Sawtooth, painted in Chawton White Tire Specification : BFGoodrich all-terrain, black walls out

: BFGoodrich all-terrain, black walls out Additional Details: Custom side and rear steps painted in Zermatt silver, body-colored checker plates, silver Optimill metal exterior door handles, fender and side air intakes, heritage-style grille with Land Rover emblem, classic light surrounds, and fold-down rear step with wood insert.



Interior Luxury

Panoramic Sunroof : Covers the full length of the vehicle

: Covers the full length of the vehicle Seat Layout : 2+2+4 configuration

: 2+2+4 configuration Front and Middle Row Seats : RECARO Orthoped seats, wrapped in Spinneybeck Amalfi leather with horizontal stitching pattern

: RECARO Orthoped seats, wrapped in Spinneybeck Amalfi leather with horizontal stitching pattern Load Area Seats : Includes a bench on driver’s side and two individual jump seats, wrapped in leather with plaid textile backrest

: Includes a bench on driver’s side and two individual jump seats, wrapped in leather with plaid textile backrest Heating and Cooling : Heated and cooled front and middle row seats

: Heated and cooled front and middle row seats Storage : Custom glove box

: Custom glove box Stitching : Horizontal pattern in Garrett Sumac

: Horizontal pattern in Garrett Sumac Center Console : Custom ECD design with rear A/C, wrapped in leather, with two cupholders on each side and two additional rear cup holders

: Custom ECD design with rear A/C, wrapped in leather, with two cupholders on each side and two additional rear cup holders Dash : Puma dash wrapped in tan leather

: Puma dash wrapped in tan leather Door Cards : Wrapped in leather with Fox Brothers plaid material on inserts and additional storage pockets

: Wrapped in leather with Fox Brothers plaid material on inserts and additional storage pockets Headliner : Fox Brothers Tan with Fire Orange & Shamrock Green Puppytooth pattern

: Fox Brothers Tan with Fire Orange & Shamrock Green Puppytooth pattern Interior Door Furniture : Silver metal kit

: Silver metal kit Radio Console : Wood hydro-dip Brazilian Rosewood

: Wood hydro-dip Brazilian Rosewood Steering Wheel : Exmoor Evander, wood with metal spokes

: Exmoor Evander, wood with metal spokes Gauges : Vintage style

: Vintage style Carpet : German weave in brown

: German weave in brown Pedals : Optimill Race, silver metal

: Optimill Race, silver metal Custom Details: Custom leather bags with straps on front and middle row doors, wood paneling in cargo area in dark wenge with custom metal rivets and washers

Technology and Comfort Features

Entertainment System : Touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, CarPlay, JL audio speakers, and slimline active subwoofer

: Touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, CarPlay, JL audio speakers, and slimline active subwoofer Safety : Blind spot assistant, backup sensors, TPMS sensor, digital rearview mirror, backup camera

: Blind spot assistant, backup sensors, TPMS sensor, digital rearview mirror, backup camera USB Ports : 1 in front and 1 in the rear of center console

: 1 in front and 1 in the rear of center console Power Locks : Rear, with remote locking and alarm system

: Rear, with remote locking and alarm system Power Windows : Front and rear

: Front and rear Additional: Rear A/C, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth audio, remote start

Check Out Our Vehicle Events Around the Country

ECD Auto Design is hosting an exciting series of events this season, offering enthusiasts the chance to experience their custom-built vehicles up close. Upcoming events include meetups, test drives, and design showcases across top locations. Our immediate events include Sarasota (Nov. 22), Palm Beach (Nov. 22-23) and Scottsdale (Jan 24-26). These gatherings are a rare opportunity to engage with ECD’s signature craftsmanship firsthand. Whether you're interested in luxury design insights or simply eager for a test drive, each event promises an unforgettable glimpse into ECD’s automotive excellence.

For locations, updates, and more details, visit ECD Events.

About ECD Auto Design



ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, and the Ford Mustang. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear” heads whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 90 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

