TextUs Launches Oracle Taleo and HCM Integrations, Revolutionizing HR Communication Workflows and Streamlining Texting Adoption

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextUs is thrilled to announce the launch of our new Oracle Taleo and HCM integrations, aimed at revolutionizing communication workflows for HR professionals. These integrations capitalize on Oracle’s extensive market share, offering seamless setup and streamlining communication processes to help organizations adopt TextUs as their preferred texting platform.

Designed to enhance the Oracle Taleo and HCM experience, TextUs for Oracle integrates text messaging capabilities to boost engagement and facilitate efficient communication across the employee lifecycle. This innovative solution empowers HR professionals to provide superior candidate and employee experiences through rapid and effective communication.

"By integrating powerful texting capabilities with Oracle Taleo and HCM, HR professionals can more effectively keep top talent engaged and foster stronger connections with employees. These new integrations unlock further opportunities to optimize talent management and engagement, solidifying TextUs’ position as the texting platform of choice for HR and recruiting teams. " said Megan Dumas, Manager of Product Marketing at TextUs.

Enhance Communication and Engagement

TextUs leverages personalized two-way text messaging to enrich candidate and employee interactions. This approach fosters real-time conversations, significantly reducing response times and ensuring a smooth hiring process.

Elevate the Candidate and Employee Experience

TextUs allows HR teams to deliver timely communications, making candidates feel valued and keeping employees informed. With features like message scheduling, drip sequences, and large-scale text campaigns, HR departments can maintain consistent engagement throughout the candidate and employee journeys.

Boost Team Efficiency

By automating processes, TextUs helps HR teams deliver personalized touchpoints and updates efficiently. Features such as automatic contact syncing and automated messages, including drip sequences and keyword responses, increase engagement while reducing workload. Dynamic variables further personalize communications, ensuring tailored messaging at scale.

TextUs is committed to empowering HR professionals with tools that streamline operations and enhance communication. By integrating with Oracle Taleo and HCM, TextUs continues to drive innovation and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of HR teams.

To learn more and get a demo of TextUs’ Oracle integration, visit: https://textus.com/integrations/oracle/

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading business text messaging software that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, and employees. TextUs integrates with several customer relationship management (CRM) and applicant tracking system (ATS) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers engaging two-way text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their contacts in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

