Senior Technology Sales Executive to Take Sales to the Next Level for Chief Outsiders Clients

SANTA CLARA, CA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a bias for action and a track record of year-over-year success at technology and SaaS companies, Howard Doherty will now apply his deep industry experience to take sales to the next level for clients as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Doherty joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Howard puts tech companies on the map,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “A charismatic, transparent, and persuasive communicator, Howard builds trust and buy-in with ease and excels in delivering business value. We’re excited to add his technology and SaaS industry experience to our team of battle-tested fractional sales executives.”

An inclusive, empowering developer of people and teams, Doherty drives revenue and profitability for emerging tech startups and more established brands. An expert in building sales organizations from the ground up, he creates infrastructure, establishes sales plans and pipelines, and identifies new markets and opportunities, positioning firms for a successful exit.

Technology and SaaS Industry Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Doherty works with the CEOs of early-stage, high growth, and mid-market technology and SaaS companies to take sales to the next level. Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Vice President of Sales at Titaniam Inc., he Drove $1.8 million ARR in the first year of sales, landing major global logos Palo Alto Networks, Qualys and Honeywell. At Cassia Networks, he grew ARR from $150K to $16.5 million over 4 years.

Prior to those successes, Doherty drove revenue growth as Vice President, Worldwide Sales for DriveScale Inc., Sr. Director of Sales, PanAm & APAC at Western Digital Corp., Vice President, Worldwide Sales for Arkeia Software Inc., Vice President, Worldwide Sales at NetContinuum Inc., and Vice President, Worldwide Sales for Sana Security Inc.

Most recently, he filled advisory roles at two start-ups, serving as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for X80, a Swiss cybersecurity risk assessment company and as CRO for HACKERverse, a sales and marketing automation platform focused on cybersecurity. Prior to his successful sales leadership career, Doherty earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 2,000 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

