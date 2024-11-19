MediaRadar Drives Evolution of Advertising Industry with Local Market Insights Across Digital & Video Media

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaRadar, the award-winning marketing intelligence platform, today announced the release of its local market insights solution for digital and video to transform competitive insights for brands and agencies. The new solution provides a complete view of national and local media investment across digital and video channels. This strengthens MediaRadar's leadership position as a next-generation provider of actionable marketing data and insights that drive competitive advantage.

MediaRadar’s solution provides comprehensive coverage of national and local digital and video media investment unprecedented in the industry. This enables clients to better compete in local markets and maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS) with competitive insights across all 210 U.S. Designated Market Areas (DMAs) by:

Identifying the exact markets where competitors are focusing their media spend

Responding quickly to competitive market and campaign strategies

Optimizing digital and video spend across local markets, regions, and metro-areas

Monitoring national versus local brand investment shifts over time by media outlet

“Definitely a game changer that will bolster our 2025 local strategy. We love what we are seeing from MediaRadar,” said Ryan Conway, associate director of research & data products at Gale. “We’ve seen a 400% increase in attributed spend for one of our Financial Services clients in the New York-area alone. This includes an exponential 2,081% increase in observed NY-based local properties (from 38 to 829 publishers observed)!”

Brands and agencies can make better decisions based on a more accurate view of local media spend than has been available before with industry-standard national insights. This expanded view into competitive digital and video advertisers across local markets includes:

8.5x more local digital (e.g., display and video) advertisers per market

3.2x more local digital display advertisers per market

17x more local video advertisers per market



“As the complexities of local advertising continue to grow, the need for precise, transparent media insights has never been greater,” said Meghan Fraze, chief product officer at MediaRadar. “Our new DMA-level digital and video insights help our clients respond quickly to competitive regional advertising threats to maximize ROAS. This, along with a variety of new product innovations we’re bringing to market, sets us apart in the marketing intelligence world.”

These new capabilities reaffirm MediaRadar’s commitment to addressing the most pressing challenges in advertising head-on, shaping a more efficient advertising landscape that aligns with the demands of today’s digital economy.