NANO Nuclear Energy to Participate in the First B. Riley Securities Energy Convergence Conference: Mining, Nuclear and Infrastructure on December 4, 2024, in New York City

New York, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear or “the Company”), a leading vertically integrated advanced nuclear energy and technology company developing portable clean nuclear energy solutions, today announced that its executive leaders will participate in the inaugural, invitation-only B. Riley Securities Energy Convergence Conference: Mining, Nuclear and Infrastructure on December 4, 2024, at the Hotel Eventi in New York City.

The event will feature engaging 1-on-1 and small group meetings between institutional investors and NANO Nuclear executives, complemented by insightful thematic panel discussions and executive roundtables moderated by leading research analysts. Bringing together a diverse set of public companies and industry experts from the mining, nuclear energy, and U.S. infrastructure sectors, for the first time under the B. Riley Securities name, the Conference will enable NANO Nuclear to connect with a broad audience of institutional investors.

“I am pleased with the opportunity this event provides to engage in high-level discussions with leading investors and industry experts, brought together by a trusted name in capital markets,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “B. Riley has cultivated an extensive network of industry leaders, creating a platform that will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and advancement of the nuclear energy marketplace. I look forward to our participation and the valued connections this event is sure to foster.”

Figure 1 – NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Executives Will Participate in 1-on-1 Meetings at the B. Riley Securities Energy Convergence Conference: Mining, Nuclear and Infrastructure on December 4th, 2024.

“This inaugural event offers a great opportunity for NANO Nuclear to build meaningful relationships with investors and industry leaders while showcasing the transformative potential of advanced nuclear energy technologies,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Conferences such as this are crucial for educating stakeholders about the innovative capabilities of advanced nuclear technologies, like our proprietary ‘ZEUS’ and ‘ODIN’ microreactors currently in development, and their role in driving the future of clean, reliable energy in the United States and abroad.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear’s own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear’s developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS’ initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

