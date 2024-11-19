Arms Cyber Appoints Veteran Cybersecurity Executive Bob Kruse as CEO, Accelerating Go-to-Market for the World’s First Active Defense Anti-Ransomware Platform

Fulton, MD, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 19, 2024 – Fulton, MD – Arms Cyber , creators of the world’s first active defense anti-ransomware platform, announces the appointment of cybersecurity veteran Bob Kruse as Chief Executive Officer. Kruse brings more than two decades of security industry executive experience, including recently as CEO and Co-Founder of security automation platform Revelstoke, as well as executive roles at Arctic Wolf, Obsidian, Demisto, FireEye, Optiv and others.

As CEO of Arms Cyber, Kruse will accelerate the company’s go-to-market efforts, providing strategic leadership and expanding sales efforts to help enterprises defend against ransomware attacks that other anti-ransomware products fail to stop.

“When I met the founding team, and learned how truly revolutionary the Arms active defense solution is, I knew this company is poised to make the world a safer place,” stated Kruse. “I’ve dedicated my career to building cybersecurity technologies that give security teams a measurable advantage. Arms does just that by making the attack surface a hidden moving target, so you can preempt, block and remediate from attacks in seconds. No other ransomware defense on the market can do what Arms does. I’m honored to step in as CEO to help our customers reach the next level of ransomware resilience.”

Arms Cyber has developed an entirely new approach to ransomware defense. The Arms platform combines patented Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) for preemptive prevention, dynamic deceptive tripwires for detection, and stealth archival for resilience against evasive zero-day ransomware. In a head-to-head comparison against other leading anti-ransomware tools, Arms detected, blocked, and enabled rapid recovery from 100% of ransomware tested while competitors detected less than 50%. With Arms, organizations immediately reduce risk, align with compliance standards, and gain peace of mind that they are protected against even the most sophisticated ransomware attacks.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bob Kruse aboard as CEO,” stated Michael Bryant , Arms Cyber Co-Founder and COO. “Bob has founded, launched, and grown some of the most well-known cyber products used by thousands of security teams around the world. At Arms, we’re confident his experience and growth mindset will accelerate our vision to stop ransomware risk for all.”