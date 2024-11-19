Greenomix Launches AI-Powered “Carbon Management” Solution to Transform Carbon Credit Market

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenomix, a leader in carbon management, is reshaping the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) with its use of artificial intelligence (AI). By integrating AI-powered insights with advanced carbon assurance and management, Greenomix is moving beyond traditional carbon credit markets and pioneering a new era of “carbon management”—a holistic approach that ensures businesses can meet their sustainability goals with confidence and precision.

Carbon management is the next natural evolution in sustainability—an innovative approach that combines the principles of financial management with carbon offsetting to provide a robust solution for mitigating GHG emissions. With Greenomix’s AI-powered platform, businesses can confidently manage their carbon portfolios, ensuring continuous oversight, active risk mitigation, and a positive long-term climate impact.

The Philosophy of Carbon Management

At its core, carbon management goes beyond purchasing carbon credits. It involves a robust system that ensures sustainability investments deliver real, verifiable climate outcomes. Greenomix’s philosophy centers on providing businesses with the tools to manage carbon credits like any other financial asset—through diversification, risk mitigation and continuous oversight.

To support this new paradigm, Greenomix is launching four key offerings that redefine how businesses engage with carbon markets:

Carbon Assurance: Greenomix’s flagship product that offers financial protection by replacing underperforming carbon credits, guaranteeing that businesses’ climate commitments remain intact, even if credits fail to deliver promised results. Carbon Intelligence: AI-powered insights that offer real-time risk assessments, predictive analytics, and automated portfolio rebalancing. This proprietary system helps businesses proactively manage their carbon credit portfolios, avoiding risks before they become liabilities. Carbon Capital: A flexible financing solution that provides immediate greenhouse gas (GHG) offset solutions while securing funding for long-term sustainability projects. Professional Services: Customized environmental and AI-powered consulting services that address unique sustainability challenges, ensuring that carbon management strategies align with individual business needs.

The Founders’ Story

Greenomix was co-founded by Cary Shepherd, a carbon markets attorney, and Matt Steffen, a climate policy specialist and software development manager. Both experts left their roles at leading sustainability consulting and electric grid intelligence technology firms, respectively, and teamed up to tackle inefficiencies and risks in the carbon credit market. Before founding Greenomix, they worked together at the Illinois Environmental Council and together contributed efforts to pass Illinois’ landmark $30 billion Clean and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), which positioned the state as a national leader in clean energy investments.

"We saw a critical need for better tools to manage carbon credits," said Cary Shepherd, CEO of Greenomix. "Too often, businesses face uncertainty with carbon credits that don’t perform as expected. That’s why we developed Greenomix—so companies can not only protect their sustainability programs but also enhance them through smarter carbon management."

Matt Steffen, COO of Greenomix, echoed this sentiment: "We built a proprietary AI model tailored specifically for the carbon market. Our platform transforms the complex and often opaque world of carbon credits into something manageable, transparent and efficient."

The global carbon credit market is projected to reach $50 billion by 2030, according to a report by McKinsey & Company . As businesses worldwide commit to net-zero goals, this market is expanding rapidly. However, with such growth comes increased uncertainty—issues like credit underperformance, financial risk and reputational damage have become common challenges for companies seeking to offset emissions. Greenomix provides the confidence and security businesses need to navigate these challenges, ensuring that their sustainability efforts remain impactful and resilient in the face of uncertainty.

"A high integrity Voluntary Carbon Market is paramount to support additional climate action as businesses invest in decarbonisation. Greenomix’s innovative approach creates a novel solution to increase the quality and reliability of carbon credit portfolios. Their commitment to risk mitigation and quality enhancement makes it easier for businesses to confidently pursue their sustainability goals."

-Sanders Lazier, Co-Founder & CEO of Carbonhound

"The team has clearly demonstrated their dedication to high-integrity climate initiatives. It’s inspiring to see this approach empowering companies to make comprehensive commitments to addressing climate change. While clean energy remains a crucial and widely discussed topic, we recognize that solving the climate crisis requires a multifaceted strategy. This marks a significant advancement in that direction."

- Jennifer Walling, Executive Director at the Illinois Environmental Council

About Greenomix

Greenomix is a leading carbon management firm specializing in helping businesses secure their sustainability goals through AI-powered risk management, financial assurance, and diversified carbon portfolios. Greenomix is transforming the carbon credit market through their first-of-its-kind Carbon Assurance and Carbon Intelligence platform. Learn more at greenomix.com .

