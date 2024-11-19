Blue Mantis Acquires Colligio; Launches Collaboration/Unified Communications Practice

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, today announced that it has acquired Colligio, a provider of unified communications, networking and security solutions, specializing in Cisco-based technologies, headquartered in Walpole, MA with customers and employees located throughout the Northeast.

With the acquisition, Blue Mantis is launching a new Collaboration/Unified Communications Practice, allowing it to take a more focused approach to delivering best-in-class collaboration and communication solutions, backed by world-class managed services. Colligio founder and President Sean Kelley will lead the practice as VP of Collaboration and Unified Communications, reporting to Blue Mantis’ Chief Revenue Officer, Terry Richardson. Before starting Colligio, Kelley served as Director of Infrastructure and Collaboration for GreenPages, which rebranded as Blue Mantis in 2023.

“In acquiring Colligio, Blue Mantis is not only enhancing its existing Networking and Security service offerings, but we are also unlocking exciting new opportunities in Collaboration, a key growth pillar for the company,” said Josh Dinneen, Blue Mantis CEO. “The experience and expertise gained through the Colligio team augments our current capabilities and aligns with our vision to stay ahead of emerging trends and provide clients with a broader suite of solutions.”

"Joining forces with Blue Mantis opens up exciting possibilities for our respective clients,” said Kelley. “We look forward to applying our collaboration solutions expertise to Blue Mantis and its clients and continue to drive innovation that supports the delivery of positive business outcomes."

Colligio has been a Premier Cisco Partner since 2011. It has strong relationships with existing Blue Mantis cybersecurity partners, Arctic Wolf and CrowdStrike. The company has deep and long-standing relationships with nearly 200 small and mid-sized enterprises in a range of vertical markets.

Acquisition Highlights:

Cisco Expertise: With a deep focus on Cisco’s portfolio, Colligio brings unmatched expertise in deploying and managing Cisco collaboration and networking tools that are trusted by clients around the world.

New Growth Areas: This acquisition allows Blue Mantis to tap into an entirely new area of client demand, specifically in advanced collaboration solutions. By integrating Colligio’s expertise, Blue Mantis can offer organizations cutting-edge tools and services that enhance productivity, streamline communication, and foster more effective teamwork.

Enhanced Service Portfolio: Blue Mantis will now offer Colligio's advanced web conferencing and messaging solutions, enabling clients to communicate more effectively in a rapidly changing business environment.

Industry Expertise: Colligio's experience in optimizing business interactions across various sectors complements Blue Mantis' existing market focus.

About Colligio

Colligio is a leader in virtual communication technologies, providing powerful tools that enable businesses to make meaningful and secure connections. Their solutions are designed to enhance productivity, simplify communications, and increase sales and marketing effectiveness.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,250 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

