Invizyne Technologies Selected for $2 Million Project to Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Capabilities

Monrovia, CA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Invizyne Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: IZTC) ("Invizyne"), a leading designer of cell-free, enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems to produce commercially important molecules and chemicals for everyday life, announced it was awarded a $2 million project to enable enzyme production for cell-free biomanufacturing of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The project is a cost share grant from the U.S. Department of Defense’s BioMADE initiative, in partnership with the University of Georgia. It is one of 17 BioMADE projects announced on October 30, 2024, to drive the scale-up and commercialization of American biomanufactured products.

“The next five to ten years will determine the global leader of the bioeconomy. At BioMADE, we believe the U.S. is uniquely positioned to seize this opportunity,” said Dr. Douglas Friedman, Chief Executive Officer at BioMADE. “We are proud to support these member-driven projects that will translate our country’s rich history of biotechnology innovation into manufacturing leadership. All Americans will benefit from investments in America’s bioindustrial manufacturing future.”

Novel Cell-Free Approach to Address $27.5 Billion Market

Prior to the BioMADE grant, Invizyne was awarded a total of $5.85 million in grants from the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) within the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) to develop its novel cell-free approach for isobutanol production.

Isobutanol is a commodity chemical that can replace conventional petroleum-based fuels like gasoline and serves as a precursor to SAF. The global SAF market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 52.2% to reach $27.4 billion by 2032, according to Acumen Research and Consulting.

Project Details

The latest grant from BioMADE will be used to take the next step toward cell-free biomanufacturing of isobutanol. Specifically, it will be used to develop an enzyme production and processing pipeline and deploy Invizyne’s technology in 100L pilot-scale facilities.

"This initiative could indeed mark the beginning of a new era in sustainable biofuel production, bringing us closer to a greener, more efficient future. That’s because at its heart, this project seeks to mature the Technology Readiness Level of our cell-free enzyme approach, enabling the project participants to convert renewable sugars into isobutanol at scale,” said Paul Opgenorth, PhD, Co-Founder & VP of Development at Invizyne.

Broader Vision and Impact

“While the BioMADE project will play a pivotal role in validating the technical and economic feasibility of cell-free isobutanol production, it’s also important to understand that our vision at Invizyne extends beyond biofuel applications,” said Michael Heltzen, CEO of Invizyne. “We see this project as establishing a framework for expanding Invizyne’s cell-free approach into various industrial processes, too. Now that we have completed our IPO and we are able to continue to mature our technology, I fully believe we can become the leader in next generation biomanufacturing and dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster a shift toward renewable solutions in the process.”

About BioMADE

By supporting the scale-up of bioindustrial manufacturing technology from research labs to commercial production, BioMADE and its network of nearly 300 members across 37 states are strengthening American competitiveness, securing the U.S. supply chain, reshoring manufacturing jobs, supporting rural development and domestic agriculture, and producing more sustainable products untethered from reliance on petroleum. BioMADE is building a diverse and globally competitive STEM workforce, preparing American workers to fill new jobs throughout the U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing ecosystem, including BioMADE’s national infrastructure network of pilot-scale facilities. BioMADE was catalyzed by the U.S. Department of Defense and is a proud member of Manufacturing USA®. Read about the new projects below and learn more about BioMADE by visiting biomade.org

About Invizyne

Invizyne Technologies, Inc. is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company headquartered in Monrovia, California. Invizyne is redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals, such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), biofuels, food flavors, fragrances, cosmetics, etc. Management of Invizyne believes that its biomanufacturing platform, known as SimplePath™, will be a significant alternative to the current methods of chemical compound production, which are generally chemical synthesis, natural extraction, and synthetic biology. The objective for the SimplePath™ platform is to enable the efficient production of a diverse range of chemicals otherwise impossible to make, or very expensive to make. The SimplePath™ platform not only can maximize the value of these resources but also can contribute to the development of novel and renewable chemical compounds that hold the potential to open new markets and business opportunities.

