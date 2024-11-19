Voyatek Announces Kelley Bradder as Vice President of Information Technology Services and Security

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyatek, a leading technology company specializing in purpose-built solutions for the public sector, has announced the appointment of Kelley Bradder as the new Vice President of Information Technology Services and Security.

An experienced leader in information and technology, Bradder brings comprehensive expertise in IT operations including support strategy and information security to Voyatek. Previously, Bradder served as the Vice President of Implementation and Product Support at Ocelot, a platform dedicated to student engagement in higher education. In this leadership role, she was responsible for the client support experience, leading the integration business line and executing the information security program. She also held the role of Vice President, CIO Services and Security at Higher Digital Inc., where she successfully transitioned 7,000 employees and 90,000 students to remote operations within two weeks during the 2020 pandemic.

“I am thrilled to join this innovative organization and contribute to Voyatek’s mission of helping our clients create healthier, safer, and more prosperous communities.” said Bradder.

“With her impressive background as a CIO and a seasoned IT security professional, Kelley is well-positioned to oversee our IT operations and enhance our security protocols,” said Lisa Mascolo, CEO of Voyatek. “Voyatek continues to grow, and her expertise will be invaluable as we scale.”

Voyatek, formerly known as GCOM Software and OnCore Consulting, partners with public sector agencies and higher education institutions nationwide. With a focus on Tax & Revenue, Health & Human Services, and Justice & Public Safety, Voyatek combines the scale to support large complex projects with the agility and accessibility of a boutique solutions provider. Together, Voyatek and its customers work to improve population well-being, create safer communities, and foster a thriving economy.

About Voyatek

