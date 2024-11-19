Community Security Service Names New Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Security Service (CSS), the leading Jewish community-based security organization in the United States, announced that Dov Ben-Shimon will become CSS’ new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today. Ben-Shimon brings more than three decades of experience in executive leadership and fundraising at U.S.-based and international Jewish organizations to his new role. The appointment comes after a comprehensive search conducted in partnership with Corporate Security Advisors (CSA), a highly respected management consulting and retained search firm specializing in corporate and executive security placements.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I am thrilled to welcome Dov to CSS,” said CSS Chair Eddie Sugar. “With his extensive experience leading and fundraising for Jewish organizations and his ability to build broad-based community alliances and partnerships, Dov is uniquely qualified to lead CSS at this critical time as we continue to respond to growing demand for our services in the face of rising antisemitism, particularly in the aftermath of October 7, 2023.”

Before joining CSS, Ben-Shimon served as CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest, which raised and granted over a billion dollars to support the community and care for those in need.

As CEO of CSS, Ben-Shimon will lead the organization’s strategic direction, cultivate individual, corporate, and government partnerships, grants and donations, and provide financial stewardship that supports the continued expansion of programs, including Volunteer Training and Operations, Security Awareness, and Community Education. He will be supported by a senior leadership team that was reporting to Richard Priem, newly promoted to Executive Vice President.

“I am excited and honored to join CSS as their next CEO,” said Dov Ben-Shimon. “I look forward to working closely with the Board, the CSS team, and our many community partners and donors to advance our mission of protecting the lives and the way of life of all Jewish Americans.”

Jeremy Baumann, CEO of CSA, said, "We are proud to have supported Community Security Service in identifying a leader who will strengthen the organization's operations and bring a new approach to tackling the uniquely challenging security concerns of the Jewish community. This partnership demonstrates CSS's commitment to providing the highest level of protection through world-class leadership."

About CSS:

Founded in 2007, CSS is the leading Jewish volunteer security nonprofit organization in the United States. It is focused on training volunteers in basic security procedures to protect their institutions and events across the country. Programs are developed by industry security experts and tailored to various levels of volunteers' interests and abilities. Volunteers learn to identify suspicious activity and prevent and respond to potentially threatening situations in coordination with law enforcement and community partners. CSS has a national network of over 6,000 trained volunteers who protect hundreds of synagogues and events each year. Visit thecss.org.

About Corporate Security Advisors (CSA)

Corporate Security Advisors (CSA) is a premier management consulting and executive search firm building high-performing security programs and recruiting senior leadership in security roles across the corporate, public, and nonprofit sectors. With a deep understanding of the evolving security landscape, CSA provides customized solutions to identify and recruit top talent for the most demanding roles. For more information, visit corporatesecurityadvisors.com

Contact: John Lockhart

john@peoplemedia.la

(800) 600-7111

Press Contact: cssmedia@thecss.org

or media@csateam.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a11a77ea-edc7-43ec-ade8-70dd43ef9ec3