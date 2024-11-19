Anaconda Unites Teams Across Data Skill Levels With Anaconda Toolbox for Excel

Austin, TX, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda Inc. , a leading provider for data science, machine learning, and AI, today announced the general availability of Anaconda Toolbox for Excel, a new add-in for Microsoft Excel that seamlessly brings Python's robust capabilities to the familiar spreadsheet interface. This release empowers Excel users across all teams to leverage Python for data analysis, visualization, and automation regardless of their Python experience level.

As the use of Python in Excel has rapidly grown, Anaconda has responded to community feedback with a robust set of features that meet the real-world needs of data professionals. With secure, accessible analytics tools — including enhanced data preparation, statistical modeling, and visualization features — the toolbox guides beginners while enabling developers to run complex code and support data driven decision-making. Additionally, the toolbox enhances collaboration by enabling seamless data- and code-sharing and joint analysis between Python and Excel users, bridging skills gaps within teams.

Beyond its user-driven enhancements, the Anaconda Toolbox includes Anaconda Code , which allows users to run Python code locally in Excel and, for the first time, create custom user-defined functions (UDFs) . These functions can be decorated and called directly from the Excel grid, enabling developers to share tools with non-Python users who have complex analytical needs. Users can also import projects from PyScript , simplifying the creation and distribution of complex classes and custom functions without the overhead of packaging and publishing.

“With Anaconda Toolbox for Excel, we’re opening new doors for millions of Excel users to tap into Python’s advanced tools without leaving the environment they rely on every day,” said Peter Wang, Co-Founder and Chief AI & Innovation Officer at Anaconda. “This isn’t just about adding new features — it’s about bridging worlds. The launch reflects our commitment to making powerful data capabilities accessible to everyone, allowing organizations to meet their analytics needs securely and efficiently.”

Key Features of Anaconda Toolbox for Excel:

Visualization Builder: Users can access pre-built templates and popular Python libraries to create visualizations that update dynamically within Excel.

Anaconda Assistant: This Python-focused AI assistant offers intelligent recommendations for Python code and data analysis techniques, providing an alternative to Microsoft Copilot.

Datasets: Users can share datasets for seamless data exploration across Excel workbooks or Anaconda.cloud notebooks.

Code Snippets: A collaborative feature allowing users to save, share, and reuse Python code, facilitating efficient teamwork between Excel and Python professionals.

Anaconda Toolbox’s development was driven by extensive user feedback and is aimed at meeting the evolving data needs of Excel users across industries. Learn more at anaconda.com .

Anaconda at Microsoft Ignite:

The Anaconda team will be at Microsoft Ignite (booth #P9) alongside Microsoft’s Python in Excel team to demonstrate the power of Python in Excel to users. Anaconda’s Steve Croce, Senior Vice President of Product Management, will also present on his session, Amplifying your productivity with Python-powered workflows , Thursday, November 21, as a Partner Theater Demo Speaker, offering attendees insights into real-world applications and the future of Python and data science in Excel. Hear his talk from 10:30-10:45am PST in the Partner Theater located inside the Exhibit Hall.

For more information, read our blogs on Anaconda Code and Anaconda Toolbox or visit our website here . To start using the Anaconda Toolbox in Excel, download it from AppSource , Microsoft's add-in marketplace.

About Anaconda

With more than 45 million users, Anaconda is the most popular operating system for AI providing access to the foundational open-source Python packages used in modern AI, data science and machine learning through a seamless platform. We pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continue to steward open-source projects that make tomorrow’s innovations possible. Our enterprise-grade solutions enable corporate, research, and academic institutions around the world to harness the power of open-source for competitive advantage, groundbreaking research, and a better world. To learn more visit https://www.anaconda.com.