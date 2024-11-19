Ferrellgas Renews Partnership with Operation Warm, Distributes Coats to Elementary School Students in Four Midwest Cities, Bringing Total Donations to More Than 10,000 Coats

LIBERTY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) announced today the continuation of its partnership with Operation Warm, a nonprofit organization that provides brand-new winter coats and shoes to children in need across the country. Now in its fourth year, this collaboration between the nationwide propane logistics company and Operation Warm aims to provide warm winter coats to children whose families may not be able to afford one.

In conjunction with the partnership renewal, Ferrellgas employee-owners handed out coats in mid-October to students at Crestview Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri; Duchesne Elementary School in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant, Missouri; and Madison Elementary School in Des Moines, Iowa. An additional coat giveaway was held in mid-November at T.A. Edison Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas. Since the partnership began in 2021, Ferrellgas has helped provide more than 10,000 new winter coats to children.

“Our mission is simple—to provide warmth, confidence, and hope to children in need through brand-new coats and shoes,” Operation Warm Executive Director Grace Sica said. “Every year, with the unwavering support of partners like Ferrellgas, we reach more children, expanding the impact of our work far beyond clothing. Together, we're building brighter futures—one warm coat, one hopeful child, one strengthened community at a time.”

Ferrellgas President and Chief Executive Officer Tamria Zertuche said Ferrellgas is thrilled to continue its partnership with Operation Warm.

“The vital work Operation Warm does aligns perfectly with our mission, as our propane powers the furnaces that help keep families warm during the cold winter months,” Zertuche said. “Our collaboration has deepened our understanding of the many children who face freezing temperatures without proper winter clothing. We are committed to continuing our partnership to help address this critical need across the nation.”

Operation Warm is one of the charitable organizations supported through the Ferrellgas Century Project, which is the name given to the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative. Through the Ferrellgas Century Project, the company intends to give back to the communities it serves up to and beyond the year 2039, which will mark its 100th year in business.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at over 68,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2024. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

