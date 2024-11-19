Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2030 - Growth in Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification was estimated at US$7.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for molecular diagnostics, advancements in genomics research, and the increasing application of personalized medicine. The need for rapid and accurate diagnostics, particularly in infectious disease testing, has accelerated the adoption of automated and high-throughput nucleic acid extraction systems.

Furthermore, the expansion of genomic sequencing and gene therapy research is driving demand for more efficient, scalable nucleic acid purification methods. The increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, along with the shift toward precision medicine, is creating significant opportunities for companies specializing in nucleic acid isolation technologies. Regulatory support and government funding for genomics and diagnostic research are also key contributors to the market's growth.

How Are Technological Advancements Shaping Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification?



Technological innovations have significantly impacted the nucleic acid isolation and purification market, enhancing the efficiency, speed, and scalability of these processes. Automated nucleic acid extraction systems have emerged as vital tools in research laboratories and clinical diagnostics, reducing manual errors and increasing throughput.

Furthermore, advancements in magnetic bead-based purification and microfluidics are enabling faster and more efficient sample processing with minimal reagent use. These technologies are especially important in high-demand environments, such as COVID-19 testing labs, where rapid and accurate nucleic acid extraction is critical for large-scale testing. As next-generation sequencing (NGS) continues to grow, more advanced nucleic acid isolation techniques are being developed to ensure high-purity samples for genomic research.



Why Is Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Critical in Biotechnology?



Nucleic acid isolation and purification is a fundamental process in molecular biology, enabling the extraction of DNA and RNA from biological samples for use in various downstream applications such as genomics, diagnostics, and drug development. This process ensures that high-quality nucleic acids are obtained, free from contaminants, which is critical for the accuracy of techniques like PCR, sequencing, and gene editing.

The growing adoption of precision medicine and personalized therapies has amplified the need for efficient and reliable nucleic acid purification technologies, as these methods form the backbone of diagnostic assays and therapeutic interventions in cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders.



What Impact Does the Rise of Genomics and Personalized Medicine Have on Nucleic Acid Purification?



The rise of genomics and personalized medicine is a major driver in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. With healthcare shifting towards more tailored treatments based on individual genetic profiles, there is an increasing need for reliable methods to extract and purify nucleic acids from various biological samples.

Precision medicine relies heavily on genomic data to diagnose and treat diseases such as cancer and inherited disorders, creating a demand for advanced purification technologies that can process large volumes of samples with high accuracy. Additionally, the growing field of liquid biopsy, which involves the analysis of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and RNA, is further expanding the market for highly sensitive nucleic acid purification techniques.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Kits segment, which is expected to reach US$5.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instruments segment is also set to grow at 7.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $2.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and more.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Genomic Research and Personalized Medicine Drives Adoption of Advanced Nucleic Acid Isolation Techniques

Technological Innovations in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Propel Demand for High-Quality Nucleic Acid Purification Kits

Expanding Applications of Molecular Diagnostics Strengthen the Business Case for Nucleic Acid Isolation Products

Rising Focus on Early Disease Detection and Precision Medicine Drives Growth in Nucleic Acid Purification for Clinical Research

Increasing Use of Nucleic Acid Purification in Cancer Research Generates Opportunities for Specialized Reagents and Kits

Automation of DNA/RNA Isolation Processes Expands the Market for High-Throughput Purification Solutions

Growing Adoption of Point-of-Care Diagnostics and PCR Testing Throws the Spotlight on Efficient Nucleic Acid Isolation Systems

Advances in Sample Preparation Technologies Propel Demand for Novel Nucleic Acid Purification Methods

Increasing Use of CRISPR and Gene Editing Technologies Drives the Need for High-Accuracy Nucleic Acid Isolation Solutions

Growth in Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries Expands Opportunities for Nucleic Acid Purification in Drug Development

