Military Power Solutions Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $19.6 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Advancements in Microgrids and Distributed Power Systems

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Power Solutions - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Power Solutions was estimated at US$11.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the military power solutions market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for portable and efficient power systems, advancements in battery and fuel cell technology, and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources. As military operations become more mobile and technology-intensive, the need for reliable power sources that can operate in remote and hostile environments is expanding. The shift towards more energy-efficient systems and the integration of hybrid power solutions are also contributing to market growth.

Moreover, the focus on reducing the military`s environmental impact and enhancing energy security is fueling the adoption of renewable energy systems in defense applications.

How Do Market Segments Define the Growth of Military Power Solutions?



Types of power solutions include batteries, fuel cells, generators, and renewable energy systems. Batteries and generators remain the largest segments due to their widespread use in powering vehicles, communication equipment, and other mission-critical systems. However, fuel cells and renewable energy systems are expected to see significant growth in the coming years as military organizations seek to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance energy security.

Platform-wise, military power solutions are used in land, naval, air, and unmanned systems. The land segment, including ground vehicles and portable power units for infantry, represents the largest market share. Unmanned systems, such as drones and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), are driving the demand for compact and lightweight power solutions. In terms of application, power solutions are used in command and control systems, communications, surveillance, and weapon systems.

How Are Military Power Solutions Supporting Modern Warfare?



Military power solutions are critical for supporting modern defense operations by ensuring reliable power supply to various military applications, including communication systems, surveillance equipment, unmanned systems, and combat vehicles. These solutions include a wide range of power sources, such as batteries, generators, fuel cells, and renewable energy systems designed to operate in harsh environments and sustain energy-intensive missions.

The demand for efficient and reliable power solutions is growing as military systems become more complex and require continuous power for extended periods. One of the key developments in military power solutions is the increasing use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind energy, to reduce dependence on traditional fuel supplies and enhance the sustainability of military operations. Portable energy solutions that can be easily transported and deployed in remote locations are also gaining popularity, enabling troops to maintain power in forward operating bases and during long-range missions.



What Innovations Are Driving Military Power Solutions?



Significant advancements in energy storage and power generation technologies are shaping the future of military power solutions. Lithium-ion batteries have become the standard for portable military applications due to their high energy density and long lifecycle. However, new innovations in battery technology, such as solid-state batteries and advanced fuel cells, are providing even greater energy efficiency and durability.

Fuel cells, in particular, are gaining traction as a power solution for military vehicles and portable power packs due to their ability to generate electricity from hydrogen and other fuels with minimal environmental impact. In addition to energy storage, hybrid power systems that combine batteries, fuel cells, and renewable energy sources are being developed to provide more versatile and reliable power solutions for military applications. These hybrid systems allow for more efficient energy use and reduce the need for resupply missions, making them highly advantageous in combat scenarios.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Military Power Solutions Market such as Advanced Conversion Technology, Inc., Arotech Corporation, Concorde Battery Corporation, Cummins Inc., EaglePicher Technologies and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Military Power Solutions Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Military Power Solutions Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Portable Power Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$10.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.1%. The Portable Power Solutions segment is also set to grow at 9.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.1% CAGR to reach $4.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Military Power Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Portable and Reliable Power Solutions Drives Growth in Military Power Solutions Market

Technological Advancements in Lightweight and Compact Power Sources Strengthen Business Case for Adoption

Growing Focus on Renewable and Sustainable Energy Solutions Expands Addressable Market for Military Power

Expansion of Military Power Solutions in Tactical and Remote Operations Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid and Fuel Cell Technologies Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Innovations in High-Density Batteries and Energy Storage Propel Market Expansion

Rising Focus on Enhancing Soldier Mobility and Reducing Equipment Weight Drives Demand for Portable Power

Growing Use of Military Power Solutions in UAVs and Autonomous Systems Expands Market Potential

Focus on Reducing Power Consumption and Increasing Energy Efficiency Strengthens Market for Military Power Solutions

Rising Adoption of Solar and Renewable Power in Military Camps Expands Addressable Market

Technological Advancements in Microgrids and Distributed Power Systems Propel Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Global Military Power Solutions market report include

Advanced Conversion Technology, Inc.

Arotech Corporation

Concorde Battery Corporation

Cummins Inc.

EaglePicher Technologies

Energy Technologies, Inc.

Eniquest

Himoinsa

Raytheon Company

SAFT Groupe S.A.

SFC Energy AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xeys3r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment