Truxton Capital Advisors Expands Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Capital Advisors (TCA) is pleased to announce a series of leadership appointments to support its continued growth and strategic direction. Peter Deming, CPA has been named Managing Director and will lead the TCA team in expanding client relationships, executing strategic engagements, and positioning the business for further success.

Joining Philip Skipp in the Vice President role, Sam Carden, CFA, CAIA and Sam Scott, CFA have been promoted to Vice President, and Vice President, Portfolio Manager, respectively. These promotions recognize their valuable contributions to TCA and their ongoing commitment to delivering excellent results for our clients.

Additionally, Duncan McGinn has assumed the role of TCA Analyst and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Portfolio Manager. His focus will be on delivering in-depth market analysis and portfolio management, further strengthening our client offerings.

“We are thrilled to have Peter as Managing Director and to recognize the hard work and dedication of Sam Carden, Sam Scott, and Duncan in their new roles,” said Drew Mallory, Senior Managing Director of TCA and Chief Fiduciary Officer. “Peter’s strategic insight, deep industry experience, and proven ability to build strong client relationships will be invaluable as we take TCA to the next level. Under his leadership, and with the talent of our team, we look forward to enhancing the value we bring to our clients, shareholders, and partners.”

“Peter’s twenty-five years of experience brings a strong track record in strategic thinking, organizational development, and hands-on client engagement,” said Andrew May, Vice Chairman. “His leadership, combined with the expertise of the newly promoted team members, reflects TCA's commitment to building a future-focused, client-centered business.”

Truxton Capital Advisors (TCA) provides family-owned businesses with thoughtful, consultative services and investment banking strategies to meet their capital needs. Through a comprehensive, relationship-focused approach, TCA delivers highly sophisticated, tax-sensitive solutions to maximize desired outcomes both for the business today and for the family long-term.

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.