Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030 - Investments in RNA-Based Research Expands the Market for Novel Therapeutic Approaches

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics was estimated at US$2.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is driven by several factors, including advances in genomics, increasing approvals of RNA-based drugs, and the expanding scope of treatable diseases. One of the primary drivers is the significant progress in genomics and gene sequencing technologies, which has provided a deeper understanding of the genetic basis of many diseases. This knowledge has enabled the identification of specific genetic targets for antisense and RNAi therapies, facilitating the development of highly targeted treatments. Additionally, regulatory agencies like the FDA have become more familiar with these novel therapies, leading to faster approval processes for promising drugs.





The success of early RNA-based therapies, such as Spinraza and Onpattro, has also boosted confidence in the efficacy and safety of these treatments, encouraging further investment and innovation in the field. Another key factor is the broadening range of diseases that antisense and RNAi therapeutics can address. While these therapies were initially focused on rare and genetic disorders, their applications are expanding into more common diseases, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorders. For example, inclisiran, an RNAi therapeutic, has been developed to lower cholesterol levels by targeting the PCSK9 gene, offering a new treatment option for hypercholesterolemia.

What Challenges and Innovations Are Shaping the Development of Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics?



The development of antisense and RNAi therapeutics has been driven by both scientific innovation and the need to overcome numerous challenges. One of the primary hurdles in early research was the stability of oligonucleotides in the human body, as these molecules are prone to degradation by enzymes in the bloodstream, reducing their effectiveness. However, advancements in chemistry have led to the development of chemically modified oligonucleotides, such as phosphorothioate backbones and locked nucleic acids (LNAs), which enhance their stability and improve their ability to bind to target mRNA.



Another challenge has been the efficient delivery of these therapies to the target tissues or cells, as oligonucleotides need to cross cellular membranes to reach the cytoplasm where mRNA resides. Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and conjugation strategies, such as attaching targeting ligands to the oligonucleotides, have been successfully employed to improve delivery, particularly for liver-targeted therapies. The rise of RNAi therapeutics, specifically small interfering RNA (siRNA) and microRNA (miRNA), has also seen breakthroughs in the delivery field. These therapies are typically delivered via lipid-based carriers or other advanced delivery systems designed to protect the RNA molecules and ensure they reach the desired tissues.



How Are Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Transforming the Treatment of Rare and Genetic Diseases?



Antisense and RNAi therapeutics are having a profound impact on the treatment of rare and genetic diseases, where traditional drug development approaches have often fallen short. Many rare diseases are caused by specific genetic mutations that result in the production of abnormal proteins or the loss of necessary proteins, leading to severe, often life-threatening conditions. Antisense oligonucleotides are designed to bind to the mRNA produced from these mutated genes, blocking their translation into harmful proteins or correcting splicing errors that result in dysfunctional proteins.



This approach has already shown success in treating diseases like spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with drugs like nusinersen (marketed as Spinraza), which modifies the splicing of the SMN2 gene to produce functional protein in patients who would otherwise lack it. This type of therapy offers hope for many other rare genetic disorders that currently have no effective treatments. RNAi therapies are similarly transforming the landscape for genetic diseases, especially in conditions where overexpression of harmful genes is a key factor.



The success of early RNA-based therapies, such as Spinraza and Onpattro, has also boosted confidence in the efficacy and safety of these treatments, encouraging further investment and innovation in the field. Another key factor is the broadening range of diseases that antisense and RNAi therapeutics can address. While these therapies were initially focused on rare and genetic disorders, their applications are expanding into more common diseases, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic disorders.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Antisense RNA Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.8%. The RNA Interference Technology segment is also set to grow at 8.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $552.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.7% CAGR to reach $881.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market such as Acuitas Therapeutics, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics Ltd., Arbutus Biopharma, Benitec Biopharma Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine Throws the Spotlight on Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders Propels Growth in Targeted RNA-Based Therapies

Advancements in Oligonucleotide Synthesis Strengthen the Business Case for Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics

Rising Demand for Personalized Treatments Drives Adoption of RNAi and Antisense Drugs in Rare Diseases

Expanding Use of RNA-Based Therapies in Cancer Treatment Spurs Growth in Oncology Applications

Increasing Focus on Neurological Disorders Accelerates Demand for Antisense Therapies in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Innovations in Delivery Technologies Propel Growth in Targeted and Efficient RNAi Therapeutics

Investments in RNA-Based Research Expands the Addressable Market for Novel Therapeutic Approaches

Rising Use of RNA Interference in Viral and Infectious Disease Treatments Strengthens Market Growth

Growing Interest in Next-Generation Therapies for Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Development of Antisense and RNAi Solutions

Expanding Use of RNAi and Antisense Drugs in Chronic and Inflammatory Diseases Drives Long-Term Market Opportunities

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 36 companies featured in this Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics market report include

Acuitas Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.

Arbutus Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

Calando Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Gene Signal

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Gradalis

iCo Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences)

Marina Biotech

miRagen Therapeutics

Mirna Therapeutics Inc

Olix Pharmaceuticals

OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Regulus Therapeutics

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rxi Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi S.A

Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche)

Sarepta Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Plc

Sirnaomics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jn1qch

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment