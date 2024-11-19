Warsaw, Poland, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driving the AI/ML Revolution : DevKit.agency Secures #8 Spot on the Clutch’s TOP100 2024 List for Software Developers

DevKit.agency, a leader in software development and advanced AI and ML solutions, has secured the 8th spot on the Clutch’s Top 100 list for 2024. With operations across the EU, North America and MENA, DevKit.agency has pioneered new benchmarks in AI-driven solutions, revolutionizing industries like logistics, healthcare, and supply chain management. By tackling challenges unique to each sector, DevKit allows businesses to rethink operational efficiency, cut costs, elevate customer experiences, and respond to market demands with greater agility.





Award-Winning AI/ML Solutions Tailored for Real-World Impact

The Clutch accolade highlights DevKit.agency’s commitment to delivering tailored, impactful AI/ML solutions that reengineer traditional business operations and redefine industry standards. DevKit’s technology frameworks allow businesses to harness the potential of AI/ML across diverse applications, from optimizing employees' routine tasks to providing support to customers, thereby enabling significant improvements in efficiency, scalability, and cost management.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the global leaders in AI and ML innovation,” said Bogdan Ivanov, CEO of DevKit.agency. “Our mission is to empower businesses to capitalize on AI/ML technologies by offering modern, top-notch solutions, but also making them practical and easy to integrate into our clients’ existing operations. This award is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our dedication to driving real-world results.



Delivering AI/ML-Enhanced Solutions The Right Way

DevKit.agency was established with a clear mission: to create AI/ML solutions that are practical, effective, and easy to implement. Over the course of 4 years, DevKit’s AI/ML products have delivered transformative results across various industries. Some notable examples include:

DevKit’s algorithms for optimized route planning help European and US-based logistics providers to achieve significant savings in time and cost. By integrating real-time data on traffic, fuel consumption, and environmental conditions, the solution enhances delivery efficiency and reduces carbon footprints. Healthcare: DevKit’s ML models in the healthcare sector accelerate diagnostics, improving both accuracy and speed. Leveraging vast datasets, these tools support clinicians in identifying conditions early and preventing adverse outcomes. And while it is a bit early to entrust a human’s life to an AI-operated doctor, recent developments confirm that we might see such things in the near future.

DevKits success lies in its holistic approach. In addition to developing robust AI/ML tools, the agency provides comprehensive training, enabling client teams to independently manage, scale, and adapt the solutions within their operations. This emphasis on knowledge transfer and long-term empowerment sets DevKit.agency apart as a trusted AI/ML partner.

“Our philosophy at DevKit is simple yet powerful: provide our clients with the tools they need, teach them how to use these tools effectively, and stand by them as they adapt to the new technological landscape,” said Ivanov. “This strategy ensures that our AI/ML solutions are not just adopted but fully utilized, helping clients achieve sustainable success.”

About DevKit.agency





Founded in 2021, DevKit.agency is a software development powerhouse specializing in AI/ML-driven solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including custom software development, team augmentation, and full-cycle project management, catering to businesses of all sizes. With a mission to reshape industries through innovative AI/ML applications, DevKit.agency remains dedicated to helping clients unlock the full potential of these technologies.



