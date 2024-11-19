Malaria Diagnostics Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report 2024: Market to Surpass $900 Million, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Diagnostic Tools

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaria Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Microscopy, Rapid Diagnostic Tests), End-use (Clinics, Hospitals), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global malaria diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 900.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2030

Rising prevalence of the tropical disease in endemic countries, development of novel diagnostic techniques, and rising investments by regional governments and private investors are expected to propel market growth. Malaria is one of the most widespread life-threatening diseases, commonly occurring in the tropical and subtropical regions due to changing climate, low economic growth, underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure, and lack of access to advanced treatment.







Increasing number of government initiatives and investments by market participants are also anticipated to fuel market growth in the near future. Use of antimalarial treatments options that were abundantly available in the African region were used for the management and control of spread during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market noticed a significant boost during the COVID-19 outbreak owing to the ever-increasing malaria cases in addition to the COVID-19 virus.



A large number of malarial elimination programs are being undertaken by major companies to reduce the disease prevalence. For instance, Novartis's Malaria Initiative was aimed at facilitating malaria elimination and control. Along with various organizations, the company has provided non-profit treatment to 750 million people across 60 countries. Thus, such initiatives are anticipated to facilitate the development of novel technologies and aid in market penetration.



Malaria Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Conventional usage of microscopic examination for detection of malarial parasite has driven the microscopy technology segment

RDTs are anticipated to account for the largest revenue share owing to ease of usage, convenience, and rapid diagnosis.

The molecular diagnostic tests segment is projected to be the fastest-growing technology segment during the forecast period owing to their accuracy and capability of detecting low parasite count.

Africa led the market in 2023 due to high disease incidence and increased adoption of various malarial diagnostic techniques in the region.

Southeast Asia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% owing to high disease reoccurrence and initiatives undertaken to curb malarial incidence.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $759.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $900.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Malaria Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing demand for diagnostic tools in malaria-endemic countries

3.2.1.2. Development of technologically advanced and efficient diagnostics

3.2.1.3. Market players and private investors to curb the prevalence of malaria

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Increasing number of countries in the malaria elimination phase

3.2.2.2. Demand for low-cost malaria diagnostic tests

3.3. Malaria Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Malaria Diagnostics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Malaria Diagnostics Market by Technology Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Molecular Diagnostic Tests

4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Conventional PCR

4.4.1.3. Modernized PCR

4.4.2. Microscopy

4.4.3. Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT)



Chapter 5. Malaria Diagnostics Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Method Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Malaria Diagnostics Market by End Use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Hospitals & Clinics

5.4.2. Diagnostic Centers

5.4.3. Academic and Research Institutes



Chapter 6. Malaria Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

