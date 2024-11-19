Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market Research Report 2024-2030: Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Biologics such as Erbitux, Rituxan, Herceptin, Avastin, Aranesp, and Enbrel Fueling Investments

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Product (Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers, Polyols, Carbohydrates, Specialty Biopharma Excipients), and Country 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific biopharma excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030

Patent expiry of blockbuster biologics such as Erbitux, Rituxan, Herceptin, Avastin, Aranesp, and Enbrel by 2030 is encouraging investments in biosimilars R&D by biopharma players. Soaring need for novel additives for development of biologics such as those enhancing lyophilization performance to improve stability of biologics is anticipated to boost the demand for excipients.







As per drug sales record of 2016, eight out of ten top-selling drugs are biologics. Upcoming patent expiry of biologics is leading to increased R&D for biosimilar formulations. Biopharma players in the market are adopting price reduction strategies in order to promote their products. This is triggering the need for consideration of pricing strategy among excipient manufacturers.



Presence of challenges in development of a stable form of biotherapeutic is urging manufacturers to develop novel excipients. Processing and storage of biomolecules are complicated as these products undergo degradation after a slight change in environmental conditions. Rising demand for chemicals that are compatible with these biomolecules and serve additional functions such as binding, bulking, and efficient delivery is stimulating the growth of the market.

Technological advancements, such as implementation of nanotechnology in the development of novel compounds to enhance drug delivery, are likely to drive the market. For instance, an Australian provider of microencapsulation for drug delivery, Ceramisphere, expanded its operations for production of nanoparticles with extended-release capacity.



Furthermore, Asian countries such as India & China serve as major markets for biogenerics. Key pharmaceutical players in the market are increasing their R&D activities on follow-on-biologic. Biologics R&D is outsourced to CROs in the region as a consequence of cost efficiency provided by them, which is consequently boosting the demand for excipients.



Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients Market Report Highlights

Carbohydrates accounted the largest revenue share due to substantial product penetration in the market owing to higher availability of raw materials as well as easy molecular processing characteristics

Japan dominated the market in terms of revenue. However, in terms of sale volume, the Japanese economy was not on the top as a consequence of high product pricing

In February 2014, International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council of India (IPEC) was launched. Leading international pharmaceutical companies are founder members of this council, which includes Dow Chemicals, Lubrizol, BASF, SPI Pharma, Colorcon, Indchem International. It is estimated to assist the government of India in evolving direction, standards, and development of the excipient industry in the country, thus working in favor of the market

In August 2016, China FDA announced to review excipients as a part of new drug application. The former system considered separate review approvals for a drug, its excipient, and its active ingredient.

The leading players in the Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipients market include:

Signet Excipients Pvt. Ltd.

ABITEC

Sigachi Industries.

Roquette Freres

Colorcon

Meggle GmbH & Co. KG

CLARIANT

DFE Pharma

SPI Pharma

IMCD.

Spectrum Chemical

Pharmonix

BASF SE

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $761.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipient Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipient Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipient Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipient Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030

4.3. Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers

4.3.1. Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Polyols

4.5. Carbohydrates

4.6. Specialty Biopharma Excipients/Others



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipient Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipient Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million

5.2. Asia Pacific

5.2.1. Asia Pacific Biopharma Excipient Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Japan

5.2.3. China

5.2.4. India

5.2.5. Malaysia

5.2.6. South Korea

5.2.7. Philippines

5.2.8. New Zealand

5.2.9. Australia

5.2.10. Singapore

5.2.11. Indonesia



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Participant's Overview

6.4.2. Financial Performance

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives

