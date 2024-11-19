ORION CORPORATION

Orion and Alligator Bioscience amend their agreement concerning two bispecific antibodies

Orion Corporation and Alligator Bioscience AB have agreed on the conversion of the previously granted royalty-bearing license to Orion Corporation to two bispecific antibodies that the companies have been successfully developing in collaboration using Alligator’s RUBY® bispecific format to a perpetual, fully paid, royalty-free license. Orion will continue to develop these antibodies, which are currently in late-stage pre-clinical development, without any obligation to pay any milestone payments or royalties to Alligator. In connection with the amendment of the agreement, Orion pays Alligator a one-time payment of EUR 3.5 million.



