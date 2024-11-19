North America Electronic Health Records Web/Cloud/On-premise) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Government Initiatives to Encourage Adoption, & Rising Demand for Centralization and Streamlining

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Electronic Health Records Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Web/ cloud-based EHR, On-premise EHR), Type, Business Models, Application, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America electronic health records market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.34 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.84% from 2025 to 2030

The market's growth can be attributed to the increase in proactive government initiatives to enhance healthcare information technology (HCIT) usage, growing trend of preventive healthcare & rising funding for digital health solutions startups, and rise in demand for centralized & streamlined healthcare administration across North America.







Moreover, the growing partnerships & collaborations of local service providers with major electronic health record (EHR) providers to offer EHR products and services in North America are expected to propel the market's growth over the forecast period. The rising partnership by industry providers to increase their capabilities, improve their competencies, and expand their product & service portfolios.

For instance, in April 2024, Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, a private nonprofit hospital, partnered with Oracle to provide staff and clinicians with a comprehensive, simplified view of patient's health data by selecting Oracle Health's EHR. In addition, the hospital chose Oracle Health's RevElate Patient Accounting to provide an automated billing process and bring together a convenient, clear view of clinical & financial data.



North America Electronic Health Records Market Report Highlights

Based on the product, the web/cloud-based EHR segment held the largest market share in 2024. This can be attributed to the growing adoption rate by physicians and healthcare providers

Based on type, the acute segment dominated the market with the largest market share in 2024 owing to the growing government initiative to adopt EHRs to improve patient care, streamline workflows, and meet regulatory requirements

Based on business model, professional services dominated the market with the largest market share in 2024. Professional services help healthcare organizations design and implement EHR systems more effectively, leading to improved patient outcomes and enhanced decision-making based on health data

Based on application, the cardiology segment cardiology segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the rising incidence of hospitalization of patients diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases

Based on end-use, hospital use dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023, owing to the rising need for enhancing information systems in hospitals

Based on country, the U.S. country dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023, owing to the rising need for interoperability between different EHR systems and rising investment in R&D in the healthcare sector

In April 2024, Oracle announced an Autonomous Shield Plan to assist customers in transitioning to a comprehensive EHR and Cloud Infrastructure solution, minimizing risk and enhancing system performance

The leading players in the North America Electronic Health Records market include:

AdvancedMD, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health, LLC

McKesson Corporation

NXGN Management, LLC.

Oracle

TruBridge (CPSI)

Veradigm LLC

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America Electronic Health Records Market

2.1.1. Market Snapshot

2.1.2. Segment Snapshot

2.1.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Government initiatives to encourage HCIT usage

3.2.1.2. Introduction of technologically advanced healthcare services

3.2.1.3. Rising demand for centralization and streamlining of healthcare administration

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Threats to data security

3.2.2.2. High cost of EHR implementation

3.2.3. Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Increase in the number of initiatives and investments supporting EHR and digital health

3.2.3.2. Increasing use of cloud-based EHRs

3.2.4. Industry Challenges

3.2.4.1. Data security and privacy concerns for patient information

3.2.4.2. Issues related to interoperability of various EHR systems

3.2.4.3. Incomplete or unsuccessful IOT projects

3.3. Qualitative Analysis

3.3.1. Data analytics and other software solution provided by vendors outside of EHR

3.3.2. Integration of data analytics and other software with EHR modules

3.4. Case Study: Adoption of HCIT and EHRs in U.S.

3.4.1. EHR adoption in Oregon

3.4.2. National trends and the impact of the HITECH act in the U.S.

3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. North America Electronic Health Records Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. North America Electronic Health Records Market: Product Segment Dashboard

4.3. Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.4. North America Electronic Health Records Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product

4.5. Web/ cloud-based EHR

4.6. On-premise EHR



Chapter 5. Type Business Analysis

5.1. North America Electronic Health Records Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.2. North America Electronic Health Records Market: Type Segment Dashboard

5.3. Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.4. North America Electronic Health Records Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type

5.5. Acute

5.6. Ambulatory

5.7. Post-Acute



Chapter 6. Business Model Business Analysis

6.1. North America Electronic Health Records Market: Business Model Movement Analysis

6.2. North America Electronic Health Records Market: Business Model Segment Dashboard

6.3. Business Model Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.4. North America Electronic Health Records Market Estimates & Forecast, by Business Model

6.5. Licensed Software

6.6. Technology Resale

6.7. Subscriptions

6.8. Professional Services



Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis

7.1. North America Electronic Health Records Market: Application Movement Analysis

7.2. North America Electronic Health Records Market: Application Segment Dashboard

7.3. Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.4. North America Electronic Health Records Market Estimates & Forecast by Application

7.5. Cardiology

7.6. Neurology

7.7. Radiology

7.8. Oncology

7.9. Mental and Behavioral Health

7.10. Nephrology and Urology

7.11. Gastroenterology

7.12. Pediatrics

7.13. General Medicine

7.14. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation



Chapter 8. End Use Business Analysis

8.1. North America Electronic Health Records Market: End Use Movement Analysis

8.2. North America Electronic Health Records Market: End Use Segment Dashboard

8.3. End Use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.4. North America Electronic Health Records Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use

8.5. Hospital Use

8.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.7. Other End Use



Chapter 9. Country Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Type, Business Model, Application, & End Use

9.1. North America Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

9.2. North America Market Dashboard

9.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Position Analysis

10.3. Strategy Mapping

10.3.1. Partnership/Collaboration/Alliance

10.3.2. New Product Launch

10.3.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4. Regional Expansion Launch

10.3.5. Others

10.4. Company Profiles/Listing

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial performance

10.4.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic initiatives

