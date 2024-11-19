Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices (Prefilled Syringes, Pen Injectors) Market Trends Analysis Report, 2025-2030 - Increasing Focus on Self-administration and Prevention of Dosing Errors Bolster Growth

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Prefilled Syringes, Pen Injectors), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global subcutaneous drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 51.8 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions combined with regular medicine administration to relive disease symptoms has enhanced the demand for in-home drug administration devices. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, about 54.4 million adults, amounting to 22.7% suffered from arthritis, fibromyalgia, gout, or lupus in the U.S. The CDC further stated that by 2040, an estimated 78.0 million adults accounting for 26.0% will be diagnosed with arthritis.







In addition, a rising number of biologic medicine approvals for the treatment of life-threatening conditions in patients requiring large dose volumes or extended delivery periods accelerate the demand for subcutaneous drug delivery devices. According to the study published by Informa U.K., in February 2019, the total number of medicines in the clinical trial pipeline increased from 53.0% in 2018 to 55.0% in 2019 for parenteral administrations, with an overall decrease in oral medicine formulations from 33.0% in 2018 to 31.0% in 2019.



Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Highlights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the geriatric population and high disposable income

By product, injection pen is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to ease in providing multi-dose medicine and affordability

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest market share as they include large pharmacy chains and attractive schemes and discounts for the novel medicine delivery devices

Market players are adopting several strategies such as strategic collaborations and product innovations to cater to the increasing patient demand in the global market.

The leading players in the Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices market include:

Gerresheimer AG

Medtronic Plc

Ypsomed AG

Elcam Medical Group

Novo Nordisk

Insulet Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

PharmaJet

Unilife Corporation

Inolife Sciences

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $33.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2. Increasing production of biologics

3.2.1.3. Increasing product innovations and approvals

3.2.1.4. Increasing focus on self-administration, prevention of needlestick injuries and dosing errors

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of advanced delivery systems

3.2.2.2. Lack of awareness in developing countries

3.3. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market by Product Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Prefilled Syringes

4.6. Pen Injectors

4.7. Auto Injectors

4.8. Wearable Injectors

4.9. Needle-free Injectors



Chapter 5. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

5.3. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Hospital Pharmacies

5.6. Retail Pharmacies

5.7. Online Pharmacies



Chapter 6. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Dashboard

6.2. Regional Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Movement Analysis

6.3. Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Distribution Channel & End-use

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market Participant Categorization

7.2. Key Company Profiles

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Financial performance

7.2.3. Product benchmarking

7.2.4. Strategic initiatives

