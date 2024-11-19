Keto Software Lands €8.4 M Funding to Drive Innovation with its Strategic Portfolio Management Platform

HYVINKÄÄ, Finland, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keto Software , a global technology leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solutions, is redefining how companies determine Return on Innovation (ROI) with its no-code, user-friendly and AI-embedded platform. Through a recent deal led by Emerald Technology Ventures for €6.4 million in equity and €2 million in loans, Keto Software has fortified its position to expand to a broader global market.

As industrial companies invest heavily in R&D&I (research, development and innovation), many lack the tools to measure the returns on these investments and connect them with the corporate strategy and objectives. With its advanced AI+ integration & user experience, Keto Software provides clients with real-time visibility into strategic portfolio performance.

In contrast to industry incumbents whose platforms feel outdated and cumbersome, Keto offers a modern, intuitive alternative. The no-code platform drastically reduces setup times, enabling businesses to configure the software to their specific needs without expensive hardcoding.

A significant number of Keto clients operate in industries prioritizing innovation, including renewable energy, industrial manufacturing and packaging. Large industrial companies such as Kone Elevators, Danfoss, Valmet, Metso, Fortum and Alpiq use Keto Platform to connect their objectives and strategies with all the execution investments in R&D&I. Keto delivers seamless integration with other systems such as HR, ERP and task management to become a one place of truth for all R&D&I activities. Keto’s customers get better transparency and results in all these investments. The company’s distinctive ‘meadow’ brand identity, inspired by its Finnish roots, symbolizes a fresh, natural approach to innovation and environmental mindfulness. Keto’s platform is particularly valuable for companies pursuing sustainability goals, allowing them to see and manage the true ROI on these investments.

“R&D and innovation make up a significant portion of corporate investment,” says Veijo Hytti, CEO of Keto Software, “Keto bridges these investments with strategic objectives, maximizing returns and delivering measurable impact for our clients.”

“Leading companies across the industrial landscape have already realized the vast promise of Keto’s SPM software,” says Michal Natora, Senior Investment Director at Emerald, “and we think Keto Software has all the ingredients to become a leader in this space.”

About Keto Software

KETO means “Meadow” in Finnish. Hundreds of different types of flowers and plants grow on the Keto. When you gather them together in a bouquet, you make something beautiful. Keto Software is a Finnish no-code platform that works on a similar principle. It is a meadow for innovation, from all your ideas to your projects and to the end results - like collecting flowers to make a beautiful bouquet. Made in Finland for humans. https://ketosoftware.com/

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

Bold Ideas. Bright Future. www.emerald.vc

About Greencode Ventures

Greencode Ventures is a pan-European VC firm specialising in green transition with rapidly scaling digital solutions that create impact within this decade. Founded in 2023, Greencode focuses on Seed to Series A investments, supporting solutions that reduce emissions, save resources, and increase efficiency by using advanced technologies such as AI. These investments drive green transition across energy, mobility, industries, and the built environment. The team of this expert fund brings a proven track record of investing in and operating companies with deep expertise in energy, transport, sustainability, and digital ecosystems.

