Common Sense Networks Unveils SENSICALMATCH.AI™ Powered by Deloitte and Amazon Web Services, Redefining Safe Advertising for Kids

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Common Sense Networks is excited to introduce SENSICALMATCH.AI™, an innovative hybrid human + artificial intelligence (AI) AdTech solution developed with Deloitte and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Bedrock.

Designed to revolutionize contextual content targeting in kids' media, SENSICALMATCH.AI™ uses an advanced combination of human review and AI technologies to ensure that advertising content is safe, age-appropriate, and highly effective.

“At Common Sense Networks, we’re setting a new standard in age-appropriate contextual content targeting, recognizing that kids have unique tastes and interests," said Eric Berger, CEO of Common Sense Networks. "With Deloitte’s AI capabilities powered by AWS and Amazon Bedrock, we can connect brands to young audiences with a level of nuance and responsibility that scales to ensure relevance and reach across the vast sea of kids’ content.”

SENSICALMATCH.AI™ combines Common Sense Networks’ human content evaluation expertise in generating nuanced metadata rooted in child development with the transformative power of Deloitte’s comprehensive AI capabilities, Trustworthy AI framework, and its Converge by Deloitte platforms. This collaboration sets SENSICALMATCH.AI™ apart, elevating the capability to deliver safe, age-appropriate, and highly effective contextual content targeting on a large scale. This is achieved by leveraging a database of quality reviews completed by humans and pairing it with AI technologies, in particular, Converge by Deloitte solutions and Deloitte’s industry-specific experience, also known as IndustryAdvantage™, which helps scale media assessments and aligns brands with appropriate programming. Further, because Converge by Deloitte’s solutions are rooted in consumer insights, predictive behavioral signals, and audience segmentation, SENSICALMATCH.AI™ can help connect brands with content that is relevant and appropriate to the kid and family audience.

“This initiative from Common Sense Networks aligns with Deloitte’s belief in the ethical use of technology to enhance lives and benefit society,” said Ben Stiller, General Manager for Converge by Deloitte and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “By integrating our AI and GenAI Converge by Deloitte solutions into SENSICALMATCH.AI™, we are assisting Common Sense Networks in creating a safer advertising ecosystem for children while helping companies maintain compliance and brand protection.”

SENSICALMATCH.AI™ is rolling out in 2025, offering brands and advertisers a groundbreaking tool to connect with youth audiences in a safe, scalable, and effective manner. Brands can achieve reach and engagement with confidence that their messaging only will be associated with content that is suitable for children and families.

Common Sense Networks (CSN) offers a beacon of clarity for families, marketers, platforms and creators to confidently navigate the kids’ digital ecosystem. An unwavering commitment to safety, age-appropriateness, and engagement makes CSN the TOP CHOICE for families and businesses. At the core of CSN’s offering is SENSICALSPARK™, a proprietary content assessment tool and evaluation process. The critically acclaimed Sensical platform, a topic-based, algorithm-free streaming OTT destination using child development data and insights, provides a wide array of kids and family on-demand apps, FAST channels, and subscription channels. Recognized as a Fast Company World Changing Idea and an “Essential Kids’ App” in the App Store, Sensical is available on popular streaming platforms, mobile devices, and smart TVs. Using child development data and insights, CSN’s best-in-class business solutions set the industry standard from hybrid human + AI hyper contextual content targeting to content moderation and curation for media entities like TikTok and YouTube; creator optimization to family educational resources, and content certification. CSN is a for-profit affiliate of Common Sense Media, the most trusted source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families. Follow us @commonsensenets and @sensicaltv on X and Instagram.

