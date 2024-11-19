Industrial Bulk Packaging Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 35.7 Bn By 2033, At 3.9% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Industrial Bulk Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 25.2 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The global industrial bulk packaging market plays an essential role in moving and storing materials across various industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and petrochemicals.

Products like drums, IBCs, and sacks ensure safe handling, efficient transportation, and durability which are essential elements in meeting international trade, automation, and environmental regulation requirements as well as increasing international demand.

Asia-Pacific leads in terms of industrial presence while North America and Europe experience rising interest in eco-friendly packaging made from recycled materials, intense competition pushes key players to innovate, expand their offerings, or form partnerships to keep pace with global bulk packaging requirements.

The US Industrial Bulk Packaging Market

The US Industrial Bulk Packaging Market with an estimated value of USD 6.0 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% until reaching USD 8.2 billion by 2033.

The U.S. industrial bulk packaging market has experienced remarkable expansion due to demand from sectors including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and chemicals. Sustainability trends driven by regulations like extended producer responsibility laws have encouraged businesses to turn towards recyclable and biodegradable bulk packaging solutions like lightweight IBCs or drums with higher rates of recycling potential.

Intelligent packaging innovations such as RFID tags and IoT-enabled sensors are increasing traceability during transit, helping reduce product losses. Furthermore, automation has transformed food and chemical packaging processes with fully automated bulk systems improving efficiency while decreasing labor costs.

Important Insights

Global Market Share: The global industrial bulk packaging market is projected to reach a value of USD 25.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 35.7 billion by 2033.

The U.S. industrial bulk packaging market is estimated to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2024 to USD 8.2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.7%.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global industrial bulk packaging market, representing approximately 34.1% of the market in 2024.

Drums are forecasted to dominate the product segment, accounting for 33.5% of the market share in 2024.

The chemical and petrochemical industry is expected to lead the application segment, capturing 36.0% of the market share in 2024.

Leading companies in the global industrial bulk packaging market include Greif Inc., Mauser Packaging Solutions, Berry Global Inc., Schoeller Allibert, and several others.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

Latest Trends

Sustainability is a key trend towards eco-friendly, recyclable, and reusable packaging material. The apparent interest is shifting towards the use of biodegradable plastics and reusable steel drums in an attempt to keep up with the international demand for the reduction of plastic waste to carbon footprints.

Automation in the bulk packaging industry is changing the face of efficiency and creating ways to cut labor costs. Similar automated systems, comprising robotic palletizers and conveyors, ensure smoother, quicker processes, especially within food and chemical industries where handling high volumes demands precision, speed, and much more.

Smart packaging solutions with integrated RFID tags, GPS locators, and IoT sensors revolutionize the tracking and monitoring of goods in transit. Such technologies can provide real-time data on location and conditions, which improves product safety and reduces spoilage of products in the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.

Industrial Bulk Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive scenario of the industrial bulk packaging market is dominated by various global and regional players. Key players like Greif Inc., Mauser Group, and Berry Global Inc. dominated the market by recording significant growth through their wide distribution network and technological innovations.

Apart from portfolio expansion through product and geographical reach, the companies are increasingly investing in sustainable packaging solutions to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging.

Large firms can undertake strategic M&A, thereby enhancing capacities and opening their venture into more markets. Innovation, like IoT sensors to track in real-time using smart packaging technologies, and collaboration with end-users for customized solutions further heighten competition.

Some of the prominent market players:

Greif, Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Berry Global, Inc.

Schoeller Allibert

Time Technoplast Ltd.

International Paper

Schuetz GmbH & Co. KGaA

Nefab Group

BWAY Corporation

Hoover Ferguson Group

Greystone Logistics

DS Smith

Global-Pak, Inc.

Thielmann – The Container Company

Other Key Players

Industrial Bulk Packaging Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 25.2 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 35.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 3.9% North America Revenue Share (2024) 28.1% The US Market Size (2024) USD 6.0 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Drums are expected to dominate the global industrial bulk packaging market holding 33.5% market share in 2024. Their versatility and durability make them perfect for transporting liquids, chemicals, hazardous materials, and food products; available in steel, plastic, or fiber options.

They serve various industries including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages and the petrochemicals industry with steel drums preferred due to strength & corrosion resistance, plastic being lightweight & cost-effective options, and their reusability meeting safety regulations making drums essential sustainable yet cost-effective bulk packaging solutions.





Industrial Bulk Packaging Market Segmentation

By Product

Drums Steel Drums Plastic Drums Fiber Drums

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rigid IBC Flexible IBC

Pails

Totes/ Cracks Stackable Totes Non-stackable Totes

Others

By Application

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industrial Chemicals Hazardous Materials Oils & Lubricants

Food & Beverages Bulk Liquids Grains & Agricultural Products Edible Oils

Pharmaceuticals Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Chemicals & Additives Sterile Products

Others

Growth Drivers

Increasing industrialization of emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil creates demand for bulk packaging solutions. In these countries, industries related to chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing are also growing, which in turn increases demand for efficient packing in large quantities as it guarantees ease in transportation and storage.

Sectors reliant on international trade have a higher demand for good bulk packaging that can safely move the raw materials to finished goods. Other major industries, including the petrochemical and agriculture sectors, rely on such solutions as FIBC or drums to handle high-volume shipments with much ease.

In this respect, rigid regulations regarding the transport of dangerous goods, particularly in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, necessitate certified and hardy bulk packaging solutions. UN-certified packaging comprehensively meets set standards concerning safety and the environment, thus demanding advanced packaging.

Restraints

Despite all efforts to make them sustainable, plastic packaging has a long list of environmental concerns. Some regions have very limited recycling capacity, which again raises regulatory pressure to scale up the deployment of environmentally friendly bulk packaging solutions.

While needed and necessary for safety, strict hazardous material packaging regulations are highly burdensome and costly to companies. Compliance with UN certifications as well as environmental standards would mean increasing operation costs, which, for a small firm, given the limited resource base, will be difficult to comply with.

Growth Opportunities

The emerging markets of the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, such as India, China, and Brazil, present significant growth opportunities. In these regions, industrial development and infrastructure growth spur demand for bulk packaging in main industries like chemicals and food processing.

New opportunity brought in by advances in material science and packaging technologies: Companies investing in R&D to develop lighter, sustainable, and intelligent packaging solutions will benefit from growing demand for the eco-friendly alternative cost-effective solution.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the industrial bulk packaging market, accounting for 34.1% of total market revenue by 2024 thanks to fast industrialization across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

These nations, major producers of chemicals, food, and beverages require bulk packaging solutions for storage and transport purposes. Furthermore, the region's active trade activities specifically with regards to petrochemicals and agriculture also boost demand for safe yet cost-efficient packaging solutions.

Favorable government policies, infrastructure development, affordable labor costs, and raw material availability help Asia-Pacific become more dominant while North America focuses on sustainable packaging practices as well as regulatory compliance for industries like chemicals and pharmaceuticals.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Industrial Bulk Packaging Market

September 2024: Greif, Inc. introduced eco-friendly reusable drums made from recycled materials, targeting reduced carbon footprints in chemical transportation to meet sustainable packaging demands.

introduced eco-friendly reusable drums made from recycled materials, targeting reduced carbon footprints in chemical transportation to meet sustainable packaging demands. August 2024: Mauser Packaging Solutions expanded its India facility to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, addressing rising industrial bulk packaging demand in chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

expanded its India facility to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, addressing rising industrial bulk packaging demand in chemicals and pharmaceuticals. July 2024: Berry Global Inc. launched smart packaging with RFID and IoT technology, enabling real-time tracking for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

launched smart packaging with RFID and IoT technology, enabling real-time tracking for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. June 2024: Schoeller Allibert partnered with an agricultural firm to develop durable, reusable bulk containers for fertilizer transport, enhancing supply chain quality.

partnered with an agricultural firm to develop durable, reusable bulk containers for fertilizer transport, enhancing supply chain quality. May 2024: Time Technoplast unveiled biodegradable bulk containers for pharmaceuticals, aligning with regulatory demands for sustainable yet safe packaging solutions.

unveiled biodegradable bulk containers for pharmaceuticals, aligning with regulatory demands for sustainable yet safe packaging solutions. April 2024: International Paper acquired a South Korean packaging company, bolstering its Asia-Pacific presence and increasing its supply to chemicals, food, and electronics industries.

acquired a South Korean packaging company, bolstering its Asia-Pacific presence and increasing its supply to chemicals, food, and electronics industries. March 2024: DS Smith launched a recyclable corrugated bulk packaging solution for Europe’s food industry, offering reduced transportation costs and environmental impact with high durability.

