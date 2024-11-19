EPA and DHA Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 9,463.0 Mn By 2033, At 11.4% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global EPA and DHA Market is projected to reach USD 3,576.4 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 9,463.0 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The global EPA and DHA market find appeal in their increasing awareness about the health benefits of omega-3, mainly related to cardiovascular functions and cognitive functions. From dietary supplements and functional foods, the applications extend to pharmaceuticals.

Animal sources, such as fish oil, are dominating this market, but it is witnessing its emergence from plant-based sources including algae. Growth in demand due to rising health-conscious consumers and aging population is being recorded.

It leads in production and consumption, but North America and Europe are also major consumers. Competition is very high, with practically continuous innovations in purity, sustainability, and delivery formats.

The US EPA and DHA Market

The US EPA and DHA Market with an estimated value of USD 905.3 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7% until reaching USD 2,260.6 million by 2033.

The market for EPA and DHA in the U.S. is developing, and consumers are particularly inclined toward health supplements and functional foods. Recognition of the benefits of omega-3 in heart and brain health is one of the key trends. Other developments involve the use of plant-based sources of EPA and DHA, such as algae, due to sustainability concerns regarding fish sources.

Innovations in form, especially gummies and soft gels, have found greater market penetration. Other factors contributing to growth include regulatory approvals for new uses in pharmaceuticals. In sum, consumer-driven demand for preventive healthcare measures has meant expanding opportunities in the U.S. market, particularly for dietary supplements.

Important Insights

Global Market Insights: This market is valued at USD 3,576.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9,463.0 million by 2033.

U.S. Market Insights: The U.S. EPA and DHA market is expected to grow from USD 905.3 million in 2024 to USD 2,260.6 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.7%.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global EPA and DHA market, holding a 34.1% share in 2024.

Type Segment Insights: DHA is expected to dominate the type segment, accounting for 60.0% of the market share in 2024.

Source Segment Insights: The animal source segment is forecasted to hold 63.1% of the market by 2024.

Key Players: Major companies in the global EPA and DHA market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Croda International Plc., Corbion N.V., and Golden Omega S.A.

Global Growth Rate Insights: The market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period.

Latest Trends

Sustainable Sourcing: Sustainable sourcing of EPA and DHA is on the rise as the products derived from marine sources have raised concerns over marine depletion and their ecological sustainability, hence compelling algae oil demand.

Sustainable sourcing of EPA and DHA is on the rise as the products derived from marine sources have raised concerns over marine depletion and their ecological sustainability, hence compelling algae oil demand. Functional Foods: Omega-3 applications in fortified food and beverages are growing in order to make attainment of perceived health benefits more convenient through the regular diet.

Omega-3 applications in fortified food and beverages are growing in order to make attainment of perceived health benefits more convenient through the regular diet. Consumer Awareness: Increasing knowledge of the benefits of omega-3, regarding heart, brain, and inflammation support, is driving product adoption.

Increasing knowledge of the benefits of omega-3, regarding heart, brain, and inflammation support, is driving product adoption. Innovation: The market continues to develop due to continuous product innovations with better formulations in omega-3 supplements and fortified foods.

EPA and DHA Market: Competitive Landscape

The global EPA and DHA market is highly competitive, dominated by major players like DSM, BASF, and Cargill. These players focus on product innovations like algae-derived omega-3 supplements in response to demand for sustainable plant-based options such as veganism or environmental activism.

Smaller firms enter this sector with niche offerings for vegan or environmentally conscious customers while mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships often form to broaden reach or capabilities further.

Also, companies are now investing heavily in R&D efforts to increase bioavailability or stability and further differentiate in global market competition ensuring competitive differentiation globally.

Some of the prominent market players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Croda International Plc.

Corbion N.V.

Golden Omega S.A.

Novasep Holding SAS

Arctic Nutrition AG

Organic Technologies

Pelagia AS

Other Key Players

EPA and DHA Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 3,576.4 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 9,463.0 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 11.4% North America Revenue Share 30.0% The US Market Size (2024) USD 905.3 Mn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Source, By Form, and By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Triglycerides will continue to dominate the form segment of the EPA and DHA market, with a share of 60.0% by 2024. Since triglyceride is the natural form of omega-3s in fish oil, it possesses better bioavailability compared to other forms such as ethyl esters, due to the fact that it gets better absorbed inside the human body.

Hence, it offers better health benefits when EPA and DHA supplements are consumed. Secondly, triglycerides are more stable and less susceptible to oxidation; thus, their potency is maintained during storage and transport.

The demand for natural, minimally processed omega-3 supplements further drives the demand for triglycerides as companies work toward high-purity products that can meet consumer needs.





EPA and DHA Market Segmentation

By Type

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

By Source

Animal Source

Anchovy Oil Sardine Oil Tuna Oil Cod Liver Oil Salmon Oil Krill Oil Menhaden Oil



Plant Source

Algal Oil Other Marine Algae



By Form

Triglyceride (TG) Form

Ethyl Ester (EE) Form

Free Fatty Acid (FFA) Form

Phospholipid Form

By Application

Dietary Supplements Soft gels Tablets Powders

Infant Formula

Functional Foods and Beverages Fortified Food Items Omega-3 Enhanced Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Prescription Drug Medical Nutrition

Animal Feed Pet food Livestock and Aquaculture Feed

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Other Applications

Growth Drivers

Health Awareness: Increasing awareness about the cardiovascular and cognitive health benefits of EPA and DHA boosts demand.

Increasing awareness about the cardiovascular and cognitive health benefits of EPA and DHA boosts demand. Aging Population: The aged population contributes to an increased demand for omega-3 due to prevention against Alzheimer's disease and some heart problems.

The aged population contributes to an increased demand for omega-3 due to prevention against Alzheimer's disease and some heart problems. Chronic Diseases: It is worth considering the emerging importance of supplementing with omega-3 for preventive purposes in view of the increasing prevalence of a number of chronic diseases.

It is worth considering the emerging importance of supplementing with omega-3 for preventive purposes in view of the increasing prevalence of a number of chronic diseases. Scientific Backing: The scientific evidence for various health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids forms the basis for its adoption by health-conscious consumers.

Restraints

High Costs: High-value products of high-quality omega-3, especially from algae oil, put them out of reach for most consumers.

High-value products of high-quality omega-3, especially from algae oil, put them out of reach for most consumers. Supply Chain Issues: Fluctuating availability of raw materials, overfishing, and environmental regulations affecting the supply of fish, krill, and algae oil.

Fluctuating availability of raw materials, overfishing, and environmental regulations affecting the supply of fish, krill, and algae oil. Price Sensitivity: Economic downturns, along with increased consumer price sensitivity, will make consumers demand expensive omega-3 products at lower rates.

Economic downturns, along with increased consumer price sensitivity, will make consumers demand expensive omega-3 products at lower rates. Oxidation Risks: Omega-3 is susceptible to oxidation, hence making sure of quality while transporting the products or during storage is quite a challenge.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Markets: Rapid urbanization in both Asia Pacific and Latin America offers substantial market opportunities because of the rise in income levels and growing awareness of health.

Rapid urbanization in both Asia Pacific and Latin America offers substantial market opportunities because of the rise in income levels and growing awareness of health. Plant-Based Omega-3: The growing demand for vegan foods creates huge opportunities for algae oil-based omega-3 products.

The growing demand for vegan foods creates huge opportunities for algae oil-based omega-3 products. Preventive Health: The increasing trend of preventive health might also be a gateway for Omega-3 dietary supplements and functional foods.

The increasing trend of preventive health might also be a gateway for Omega-3 dietary supplements and functional foods. New Applications: A wider area of applications includes a new application field in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the EPA and DHA market with 34.2% of the market share in 2024 due to its vast production and growing consumer base. Asia Pacific leads the EPA and DHA market due to its vast production capabilities and rapidly growing consumer base.

Countries like China, Japan, and India enjoy high awareness of omega-3's health benefits for dietary supplements and functional foods; plus it boasts an established fish oil industry that supplies significant portions of global omega-3 ingredients; rising disposable income levels coupled with urbanization have increased spending on health and wellness products from this region; plus regulatory support as well as investments into aquaculture ensure a continuous source of EPA and DHA supply with growth potential over time.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the EPA and DHA Market

March 2024: DSM partnered with a nutraceutical firm to develop algae oil-based omega-3 supplements, catering to the growing demand for sustainable, vegan health products.

partnered with a nutraceutical firm to develop algae oil-based omega-3 supplements, catering to the growing demand for sustainable, vegan health products. January 2024: BASF expanded omega-3 production in Asia Pacific, opening a new facility to meet increasing demand in emerging markets like China and India.

expanded omega-3 production in Asia Pacific, opening a new facility to meet increasing demand in emerging markets like China and India. December 2023: KD Pharma launched high-purity omega-3 supplements targeting hyperlipidemia and inflammation, offering higher EPA and DHA concentrations for enhanced therapeutic benefits.

launched high-purity omega-3 supplements targeting hyperlipidemia and inflammation, offering higher EPA and DHA concentrations for enhanced therapeutic benefits. October 2023: Archer Daniels Midland developed new encapsulation technology to improve fish oil supplement stability, reducing oxidation and preserving EPA and DHA potency.

