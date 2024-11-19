Conquer the New MJBizCon Expo Floor, One Pavilion at a Time

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 13th annual MJBizCon, the largest, most established cannabis business conference and expo in the world, opens with a more defined and inclusive expo show floor starting Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With more than 1400 exhibitors expected at MJBizCon, the expo show floor will be segmented for easier navigation to meet all attendees’ business needs. With new activations, experiential exhibits and educational panels across the North and Central Hall, be sure to check out the following highlights:

The Hub—While MJBizCon is the largest global cannabis event, regional and state specifics are paramount to industry success. State Takeovers will be ongoing throughout the week with influential regional industry leaders, speakers and panels, including Laurie Parfitt from Illinois, Rick Anstiss for Michigan, and Kim Flores for Texas. Additionally, visit The Hub for ticketed networking receptions: First-Timers Open House, Achieving Equity in Cannabis, and Empowering Women in Cannabis. [Located in Central Hall.]

Equity Row at MJBizCon—A platform for justice-impacted cannabis businesses, where founders or close family members have been incarcerated due to cannabis-related offenses, will have a devoted space on the expo floor with 40 Tons at the helm and 15 additional exhibitors including Upling, Delisoso, and Conbud. This is a must-see for investors, supply chain partners, and vendors to connect with these innovative and resilient companies. [Located in Central Hall, Retail Pavilion.]

MITA Manufacturing + Distribution Pavilion—The Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA) will host this dedicated area for best-in-class manufacturers and distribution companies from each state to help expand any cannabis retail operation. Exhibitors include: Nova Farms, The Goodfellas, CLOVR, Mint Brands (Florida), Next Level Labs (Alaska), Pono Life (Hawaii), Imbucanna (Virginia), HiJolly (Arizona) and more. [Located in Central Hall, Retail Pavilion.]

The Vault—The Voice of the Plant is a global movement to draw attention to the connection people have with nature. Their focus on genetics, breeding, and advances in cultivation will be on full display as they connect genetic global thought leaders with key technology and business opportunities. This historical gathering of the top geneticists from across the globe is led by legendary Mario Guzman, creator of the cannabis genetics Gelato and Sunset Sherbert. Exhibitors in this space include: Sensi Seeds (Amsterdam), Barney’s Farm (Amsterdam), Abstrax, and VOP Genetics. [Located in Central Hall, Retail Pavilion.]

Culture+ Preview—New this year, check out the preview of Culture+, the latest additional to the MJBiz portfolio of events (coming in 2025). Come see where counterculture thrives; manufacturers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, product developers, and advocates gather to support the growth of smoke, paraphernalia, hemp/CBD, functional mushrooms and alternative lifestyle businesses. Exhibitors include Jermone Baker Designs, Bliss Distribution, Happy Caps, Star Wing Inc, Beyond the Soap, FireBar Labs, and more. [Located in Central Hall.]

Weedmaps Retailer Village—Homebase for dozens of cannabis brands and leaders looking to connect with buyers, manufacturers and business partners. Exhibitors include: Highsman, Dablicator, Ocean Grown Kush, Viola Brands, etc. [Located in Central Hall.]

The Joint Lounge—Your go-to destination for impactful networking and industry insights will feature panel presentations featuring experts from MITA, Weedmaps and top European manufacturers. Celebrate Ganjier Certification Graduates and honor the best in the industry at the MJBizAwards. And check out El Chapo’s plane, turned joint for a great photo opp! [Located in Central Hall, Retail Pavilion.]

The Elevation Lounge—Stop by for a seat and to connect, while listening to over 20 captivating brand stories and podcasts, led by Cultivated Media’s Jay Rosenthal and Jeremy Burke. [Located in North Hall, Cultivation Pavilion.]

The Patio—The official ‘FUN’ outdoor respite is perfect spot for fresh air, to catch-up with old and new MJBizCon friends, and for a chill game of cornhole. [Located just outside the Retail Pavilion.]

“Our goal was to make this year’s tradeshow easier to navigate by organizing key segments into dedicated pavilions—Cultivation, Processing, Packaging & Lab Services, Business Services, and Retail & Dispensary,” said Sarah Wilson, Vice President Event & Sales. “With enhanced signage throughout the venue, attendees can quickly find the resources and solutions they need, making their experience more productive and seamless.”

Buy tickets here.

Qualified media, apply for press passes, here.

About MJBiz

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranks on the Gold 100 list of largest tradeshows in the U.S. The 2024 event will return to Las Vegas December 4-6, 2024 (Pre-Show Forums December 3). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries via MJBizDaily, MJBiz Magazine, MJBiz Factbook. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBiz, please visit www.MJBizCon.com and www.MJBizDaily.com.

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com