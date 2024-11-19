ControlUp Enhances Support for Windows 365

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced from Microsoft Ignite its enhanced support for Windows 365. Capturing remote protocol telemetry, along with real-time monitoring of both the Cloud PC and connecting endpoint, ControlUp can now quickly identify and resolve end-to-end performance issues on Cloud PCs, ensuring a seamless user experience that boosts workforce productivity, reduces the cost of support, and helps further secure remote working.

“As market adoption for Windows 365 continues to accelerate, the need for deeper visibility and management into both the Cloud PC and the endpoint being used to connect to has grown,” said Simon Townsend, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Office of the CTO, ControlUp. “The ControlUp DEX platform now offers expanded real-time monitoring, automated remediation, remote control, protocol metrics and endpoint visibility for Cloud PCs, allowing enterprises to deliver an optimized employee experience for their Windows 365 Cloud PCs. The result is an exceptional Windows desktop experience that empowers employees to truly work when, where, and how they want without barriers.”

ControlUp’s expanded Windows 365 support continues to gather real-time data every three seconds from the Cloud PC. It utilizes the virtual channels to pass relevant metrics from the connecting endpoint back to the ControlUp platform so IT staff have end-to-end visibility of where and how employees are connecting to their Cloud PC. This allows IT to easily identify where potential experience issues may originate. Endpoint visibility includes device CPU usage and WiFi signal strength from remote clients, in addition to capturing application crashes, latency information, CPU, memory information (and more) from the Cloud PC.

ControlUp also provides additional capabilities which allow ControlUp metrics and management to be integrated into the Intune console to provide a “single pane of glass” for IT management.

“Windows 365 Cloud PCs are transforming how businesses manage their workforce by providing a flexible and secure cloud-based computing experience,” said Scott Manchester, Vice President of Product, Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft. “With ControlUp’s enhanced DEX support, organizations can gain deeper visibility and real-time insights into their Cloud PCs, ensuring that IT teams can proactively manage performance and deliver a seamless user experience. This collaboration helps businesses drive greater efficiency while adapting to the evolving needs of the modern workplace.”

The ControlUp platform, featuring enhanced support for Windows 365 Cloud PCs, will be on display at Microsoft Ignite, November 19-21, at booth #523. For more information on ControlUp’s comprehensive support for Microsoft environments visit https://www.controlup.com/solutions/microsoft or start a free trial here.

About ControlUp

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com