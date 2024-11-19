Bybit Launches the BTC Trading Competition: Proving Users' Trading Mastery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of its BTC Trading Competition, celebrating Bitcoin’s ascent to new all-time highs (ATHs). The competition, running from November 19, 2024, at 10 AM UTC, to December 10, 2024, at 10 AM UTC, invites traders of all skill levels to compete for a grand prize pool of 50,000 USDT across two exciting challenges.

To give participants a competitive edge, Bybit offers advanced tools like its Trading Bots, which allow traders to automate strategies and maximize trading volume effortlessly. For those who prefer to follow proven approaches, the Copy Trading feature lets users replicate the strategies of top traders. These tools ensure every participant, whether new to Perpetual contracts or seasoned in crypto trading, has the opportunity to excel and make the most of this event.

Event Details

Event 1: Beginner's Trading Quest

Prize Pool: 10,000 USDT Bonus

Challenge: Trading any BTC Perpetual contracts (BTCUSDT, BTCUSDC, BTCUSD) and accumulating a minimum trading volume of $100.

Reward: All new and eligible perpetual traders will equally share the 10,000 USDT prize pool.



Event 2: PnL Showdown

Prize Pool: 40,000 USDT Bonus

Challenge: Trading any BTC Perpetual contracts and reach at least $100,000 in trading volume. Rankings will be based on Profit and Loss (PnL).

Reward Allocation:

1st Place: 6,000 USDT Bonus

2nd Place: 4,000 USDT Bonus

3rd Place: 3,000 USDT Bonus

4th–10th Place: 1,000 USDT Bonus Each

11th–50th Place: 500 USDT Bonus Each

Joining the Excitement

The Bitcoin market is heating up, and this is users' chance to capitalize on the momentum. With tools like trading bots and copy trading, Bybit ensures participants can maximize their potential and enjoy a seamless trading experience.

Users can Register Now and compete for their share of the 50,000 USDT prize pool.

Note: This competition is unavailable to users in Spain, Brazil, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit: Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

