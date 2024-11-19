SYNERGIE : Acquisition of the minority shareholder's stake in Synergie Italia

ACQUISITION OF THE MINORITY SHAREHOLDER’S STAKE IN SYNERGIE ITALIA

SYNERGIE acquires full ownership in Synergie Italia and continues to grow on this strategic market

Synergie is happy to announce the acquisition of its minority shareholder’s stake in Synergie Italia, further strengthening its position in the Italian recruitment and Human Resources solutions market.

This strategic move represents a key milestone in our international growth and reflects our commitment to keep delivering innovative, high-quality solutions to our clients. It reinforces our ability to address the specific needs of the Italian market.

This takeover is the result of a successful organic growth and represents a major achievement for our group.

Synergie Italia is now better positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in Italy and to continue innovating in the field of Human Resources solutions on a very dynamic market.

NEXT MEETINGS

• Publication of 2024 Revenue on Wednesday January 29th, 2025, after market closing

Attachment