BCFSA Welcomes Tolga Yalkin as New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Statutory Officer

Vancouver, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Financial Services Authority (“BCFSA”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tolga Yalkin as its new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Statutory Officer, effective January 13, 2025. Mr. Yalkin, who will succeed Blair Morrison after announcing his retirement earlier this year, joins BCFSA from his current role leading the regulatory agenda at Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (“OSFI”).

Mr. Yalkin brings extensive public sector experience and a forward-thinking approach to oversight, having led transformative initiatives in financial services regulation. Known for his collaborative leadership and commitment to strengthening Canada’s financial system, he is well-equipped to guide BCFSA’s evolution within British Columbia’s dynamic financial services landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tolga as our new CEO and CSO,” said Dr. Stanley Hamilton, Chair of the BCFSA Board of Directors. “His leadership, expertise, and experience will help us continue to build a vibrant, accessible financial services sector for British Columbians, backed by a strong regulatory framework and an organization where Team Members are valued and supported.”

Mr. Yalkin’s leadership will be central to BCFSA’s continued efforts to build confidence in B.C.’s financial services sector by prioritizing stability, security, and consumer protection.

“I’m honored to take on this role and excited to work with the talented team at BCFSA,” said Mr. Yalkin. “Together, we’ll tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead to keep B.C.’s financial services sector strong, inclusive, and innovative as a regulator that is focused on the people we serve.”

Mr. Yalkin holds honours degrees in business and law from the University of Oxford, the University of Sydney, and the University of British Columbia.

About BCFSA

BC Financial Services Authority (“BCFSA”) is the province’s regulator for the financial services sector that helps to protect British Columbians during some of the most important financial decisions of their lives. As a Crown agency of the Government of British Columbia, BCFSA oversees credit unions, trust companies, insurance companies, pension plans, mortgage services, real estate services, real estate development marketing, and money services. BCFSA also administers the Credit Union Deposit Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (“CUDIC”). BCFSA’s mission is to instill confidence in the financial services sector by focusing on the safety and soundness of regulated entities and consumer protection.

BCFSA has approximately 400 employees and an annual operating budget of $75 million. BCFSA has been named to the List of Top BC Employers for the past two years, recognized as a “Great Place to Work,” and achieved certification in the Rick Hansen Foundation Accessibility Certification program.

