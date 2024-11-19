Security-First Managed Service Provider Entara Achieves SOC 2 Certification

Chicago, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entara, a security-first eXtended Service Provider, achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations. Achieving this standard through qualified, third-party industry validation illustrates Entara’s enterprise-level internal security practices and advanced security services offered to their clients.

For over two decades, Entara has provided excellent service while maintaining the cybersecurity of its clients. As an XSP, the organization provides innovative managed IT and managed security services, including proactive security, reactive incident response, and post-breach hardening.

“Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant demonstration of our commitment to security at Entara,” said Entara CISO, Raum Sandoval. “Our relationship with our clients is built on trust, and the SOC 2 audit is the industry benchmark for verifying that we are keeping our commitment to our clients and prioritizing process, security, and privacy.”

Only around 5% of managed service providers are believed to be SOC 2 certified. The SOC 2 audit tests an organization’s controls over time to ensure that they are operating securely and effectively, and addressing the five key trust principles, security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"We understand firsthand the cybersecurity risks that third-party service providers can introduce to client environments," said Entara CEO, Pamela Diaz. "Each month, we spend thousands of hours on frontline incident response work that reiterate to us the critical need for technology providers like Entara to implement strict internal controls and adhere to industry best practice configurations. Our SOC2 certification recognizes our commitment to practicing what we preach and maintaining the high standards we advocate for our clients."

Entara was audited by Prescient Assurance, a registered public accounting firm and leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B and SaaS companies worldwide.

To learn more about Entara’s ongoing commitment to governing our services, responsibly managing sensitive data, and protecting data privacy, connect with our team of experts.

About Entara

Entara sets the standard as the world’s first eXtended Service Provider (XSP) and delivers exceptional, security-first IT solutions for their clients, including managed IT and cybersecurity services, incident response services and strategic risk management. Founded in 2001, as a woman-owned business certified by WBNEC, the organization has evolved to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with their clients on the path to their best IT future.

Entara is SOC 2 certified and has been repeatedly recognized by CRN on the MSP 500 list in the Security 100 category as well as on the MES Midmarket 100 list. The organization acts as a true partner to their clients and has also been included on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list and in Channel Future’s MSP 501 award. As a core values focused organization, Entara has proudly been recognized on lists for both the Chicago and National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. To learn more about how Entara can help you secure your future, please visit https://www.entaracorp.com/.