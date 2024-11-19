Maggie Doyne Receives Gold Anthem Award for Humanitarian Action & Services

MORRISTOWN, NJ, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlinkNow is proud to announce that Co-founder and CEO Maggie Doyne has been awarded a Gold Anthem Award for Humanitarian Action & Services in the Nonprofit Leader category.



Doyne demonstrates authentic and innovative leadership in her role. She has dedicated her life to educating children and empowering women in Nepal, with the goal of creating a holistic community-led development model for others to follow. Together with Nepal native Tope Bahadur Malla, Doyne founded the Kopila Valley School (the Greenest School in Nepal), Kopila Valley Children’s Home, Kopila Valley Women’s Center, and many more programs and services.



Doyne stays closely connected with the graduates of Kopila Valley Home and School, celebrating their journeys as they pursue higher education in 26 diverse fields and build careers in journalism, education, engineering, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and more. Likewise, graduates of the Kopila Valley Women’s Center have acquired literacy, advocacy, and vocational skills, empowering them to support their families through new employment opportunities or by starting their own businesses.



Her relational leadership style fosters a global community of donors who feel like an “extended family” of support. Living onsite in the Kopila Valley community, Doyne remains deeply rooted in her mission and work.



Doyne is also acclaimed author of the touching memoir Between the Mountain and the Sky, and a subject of the award-winning documentary of the same name.



Doyne’s vision is for every child to be safe, educated, and loved. To attain this, BlinkNow provides education and care for at-risk children, with broader community goals of poverty reduction, women’s empowerment, health improvement, environmental care, and social justice.



Together with the Kopila staff team, Doyne has helped to raise nearly 90 children and educate more than 600 students. Her belief in people and care for children is inspiring others around the world to take positive social action and to replicate Kopila Valley’s whole-person approach and green school campus.



The Anthem Awards are granted annually to celebrate people and organizations doing purpose and mission-driven work. Notable awardees this year include activist and television host Padma Lakshmi, Tony's Chocolonely founder Teun van de Keuken, and fashion model and maternal health advocate Christy Turlington Burns



To learn more about BlinkNow’s work, visit www.blinknow.org.



The BlinkNow Foundation provides an education and a loving, caring home for at-risk children. The foundation also provides community outreach to reduce poverty, empower women, improve health, and encourage sustainability and social justice - it fulfills its mission by providing financial support and management oversight to the Kopila Valley Children's Home and Kopila Valley School in Surkhet, Nepal. In addition to the home and school, Kopila Valley runs a Health & Wellness program, Women's Center, Home for At-Risk Students, Futures Career Readiness Program, and integrated Sustainability Program across all initiatives.

