Xclusive Yachts Launches Seven-Star Super Yacht Experience with Encore Debut

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2006, Xclusive Yachts is the Middle East’s leading name in luxury yacht charters. With a fleet of over 100 yachts and boats, including the prestigious super yachts Stardom, Encore, and Behike, Xclusive Yachts curates elite experiences that blend premium service with timeless luxury, offering clients immersive, unforgettable journeys.

Setting a new standard for luxury on Dubai’s waters, Xclusive Yachts, the Middle East’s premier yacht charter company, proudly unveils Encore, a 40-meter tri-deck Sunseeker super yacht. Joining the fleet alongside the flagship Stardom, Encore becomes part of Xclusive Yachts’ elite super yacht trio, which will soon include the 43-meter CRN model Behike. Both Encore and Behike will be available for charter starting December 1, 2024, marking them as the most anticipated additions to Dubai’s luxury yacht offerings.

With a fully-owned fleet of over 100 vessels, Xclusive Yachts is the only operator in the region providing complete ownership, ensuring a commitment to unmatched quality and exclusivity.

Introducing the Seven-Star Super Yacht Experience: Unparalleled Luxury with Culinary Excellence

To celebrate Encore’s debut, Xclusive Yachts launches the Seven-Star Super Yacht Experience, a 3-hour escape available at an introductory rate of AED 1,000. This exclusive experience includes bubbly & top shelf beverages, live entertainment, and an array of exceptional culinary offerings, featuring omakase-style Japanese sushi. Crafted by expert chefs, the omakase experience brings the artistry of Japanese cuisine directly to the water, creating an unforgettable journey for guests.

For those seeking a private luxury yacht rental in Dubai, Encore and Behike are also available starting at AED 50,000, blending high-end yachting with bespoke culinary artistry in an environment of pure exclusivity.

Redefining the Yachting Landscape

Xclusive Yachts doesn’t just lead the Middle East’s yacht charter industry; it transforms it. With each yacht fully owned and meticulously operated, Xclusive Yachts delivers exceptional standards of safety, service, and sophistication. Encore and Behike, available for bookings from December 1, provide refined elegance and versatility, perfect for everything from intimate escapes to grand celebrations, enhanced by world-class culinary experiences.

Company Name – Xclusive Yachts

Contact name – Mandy Lesie

Email - charter@xclusiveyachts.com

Contact Number - +971 4 432 7233

Website - https://xclusiveyachts.com/



