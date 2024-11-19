Epi One Announces Final Investment Webinar Before StartEngine Campaign Close

Brooklyn, NY, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epi One, a biotechnology company focused on cancer detection technology, today announced its final webinar before this investment offering closes. It’s scheduled for November 26, 2024, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. This event offers potential investors a direct conversation with company leadership before the end of its StartEngine campaign.

The webinar will feature CEO, Michael Marquardt, and Chief Scientist & Founder, Dr. Fang, presenting Epi One's work in cancer detection, followed by an interactive Q&A session. "We look forward to sharing our progress and answering questions about our cancer detection technology," said Marquardt. "This webinar gives potential investors detailed insights into our approach and our plans to advance cancer diagnostics."

Key topics to be covered include:

Technical overview of Epi One's detection method

Current market landscape and opportunities

Development timeline and milestones

Live Q&A session with company leadership

The event marks a significant point for Epi One as it concludes its StartEngine campaign, which has raised over $1.5 million from more than 300 investors on StartEngine after raising more than $3.1 million privately. Interested investors and stakeholders can register for this final webinar to learn more before the campaign deadline.

Event Details:

Date: November 26, 2024

November 26, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

4:30 PM Eastern Time Format: Virtual webinar with live Q&A

Virtual webinar with live Q&A Registration: https://dnagency.lpages.co/epi-one-final-investor-webinar/

The webinar comes at a time when early cancer detection remains a critical need in healthcare. Each year in the United States, over 1.8 million people receive a cancer diagnosis, and research consistently shows that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes. During the webinar, Marquardt will discuss how Epi One's technology addresses this challenge through its targeted approach to cancer screening.

This event also provides an opportunity for investors to understand Epi One's progress since launching its StartEngine campaign. The company will share updates on its development timeline, recent achievements, and plans for advancing its technology through clinical validation. Participants will learn about specific milestones achieved and upcoming objectives that align with the company's commitment to improving cancer detection accessibility.

