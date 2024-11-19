Hasbro, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the HAS Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) common stock between February 7, 2023 and October 25, 2023. Hasbro is a leading toy, game, and entertainment company with global reach.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Misled Investors Regarding its Inventory Levels

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to truthfully represent the quality of inventory and the appropriateness of the levels of inventories carried by Hasbro and its retailers compared to customer demand. In truth, the Company had a significant buildup of inventory that it was struggling to manage, and which far exceeded customer demand.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 26, 2023, Hasbro announced its financial results for its fiscal year 2023 third quarter and disclosed an 18% decline in Consumer Product revenues year-over-year, “driven by exited businesses, soft industry trends and prioritization of inventory management across both owned and retail inventory.” Hasbro revised its full year guidance for Consumer Product, disclosing that it now expected a revenue decline of 13% to 15% for the Company, compared to the previously forecast 3% to 6% decline. It attributed this revision wholly to the Consumer Product segment. In the attendant earnings call, defendants revealed that the Company was forecasting “$50-ish million of onetime cost” that was to be spent on “mov[ing] through inventory at the retailer level, extra marketing to move through the inventory, [and] extra obsolescence cost” in its Consumer Products segment. On this news, Hasbro’s stock price declined by $6.38 per share, or 11.7%, from a closing price of $54.75 per share on October 25, 2023, to a closing price of $48.37 per share on October 26, 2023.



