Dave Appoints Kevin Frisch as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, announced today that Kevin Frisch has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Frisch will lead all facets of Dave's marketing strategy, including brand, content, product marketing, acquisition, cross-sell, retention, and overall go-to-market.

Frisch brings a wealth of experience in delivering transformative marketing strategies that drive team empowerment and performance, enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, and accelerate profitable growth. Most recently he served as Vice President of Marketing at Intuit, where he was accountable for $6B in revenue, overseeing a team of over 200 responsible for all of QuickBooks US Marketing, including multi-channel acquisition, lifecycle marketing, website, research, content, product marketing, and go-to-market strategies. Prior to Intuit, Frisch held senior leadership roles at Uber, Wag and GSN.

“In every conversation I had with the team, I was inspired by their unwavering commitment to our mission of empowering hard working Americans to take control of their finances,” said Frisch. “I could not be more thrilled to join this team and help bring the full potential of Dave to our customers and the market.”

Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Kevin, who brings over two decades of experience with market-leading companies. His unique combination of deep customer empathy and analytical rigor is exactly what we need to drive our marketing strategy forward and fully realize Dave’s mission. We couldn't be more excited for him to join and help shape the next chapter of growth at Dave.”

Kevin starts in his capacity as CMO effective immediately.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

