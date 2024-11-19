Gulf Resources Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHOUGUANG, China, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) ("Gulf Resources", “we,” or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2024.

Three Months ended September 30, 2024:

  • Revenues for the third quarter were $2,242,365, a decline of 61.8% compared to the same period of 2023.
  • The net loss was $3,492,883, and the basic and diluted loss was $0.33 per share.
  • During the third quarter, bromine revenues declined by 68% to $1,571,313 and crude salt revenues declined by 26% to $654,039.
  • Bromine operation loss was $4,029,999, while crude salt operation loss was $102,657.
  • The losses from operations from our currently inactive chemical and natural gas businesses were $339,038 and $39,072, respectively.

Nine Months ended September 30, 2024:

  • For the nine months, revenues were $5,932,596, a decline of 74.4% compared to the same period of 2023.
  • Losses from operations by segment were as follows: bromine - $13,475,400, crude salt - $47,725, chemicals - $993,116, and natural Gas -$140,554.
  • The net loss was $40,582,933, and basic and diluted loss was $3.78 per share.
  • We incurred a loss of $29,169,008 from the disposition of equipment and purchased $60,526,213 worth of new equipment.
  • Our cash position declined to $11,237,493 from $72,223,894 as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total assets at the end of the third quarter was $193,885,294.

Management Commentary

We regret that the changes in auditors caused delays in filing the 2023 10-K and 2024 10-Q reports on time. We acknowledge the importance of providing investors with information needed to understand our financial position and the decisions made by the management. Separate press releases will be issued to address several of these matters in the near future.

Mr. Liu Xiaobin, the Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Resources, stated, “We want investors to understand that we remain confident in China’s economic recovery, in our company’s return to profitability, and in the decisions that we are making to act in the best interests of our shareholders.”

“Over the past year,” Mr. Liu continued, “we have postponed the final delivery of equipment for our chemical factory, because we did not see a short-term path to profitability. We believe some of the chemical companies in our niche in China are currently losing money. By postponing, we wanted to have the opportunity to see which segments of the industry would recover most quickly and what new opportunities, such as those for electrical strong or flow batteries, would emerge. When the timing is right, we will move ahead with the development of our chemical factory.”

“We also decided to hold off on additional investments in our natural gas business,” Mr. Liu continued. “While we remain committed to this project, we are currently seeking the best strategy.”

“We also participated in a flood prevention program required by the government,” Mr. Liu stated, “that we believe will help prevent future flood damages and allow us to drill more wells. Additionally, we are in the process of securing additional land for salt fields and bromine wells from local groups. Based on our analysis, we believe these fields could yield strong returns in the coming years.

“As the Chinese economy has begun to recover and bromine prices have started to improve,” Mr. Liu concluded, “we are becoming increasingly optimistic about the opportunities for the future.”

Conference Call

Gulf Resources management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 08:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its unaudited financial results of nine and three months ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Xiaobin Liu, CEO of Gulf Resources, will be hosting the call. The Company management team will be available for investor questions following the prepared remarks.

To participate in this live conference call, please dial Toll Free +1 (888) 506-0062 five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial +1 (973) -528-0011, and please reference to “Gulf Resources” or Participant Access Code: 287986 while dial in.

The webcasting is also available then, just simply click on the link below:
http://www.gulfresourcesinc.com/news-28.html

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call's completion and will expire on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. To access the replay, call +1 (877) 481-4010. International callers should call +1 (919) 882-2331. The Replay Passcode is 51690.


GULF RESOURCES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
 
  September 30,
2024
Unaudited		 December 31,
2023
Audited
Current Assets        
Cash $11,237,493   $72,223,894  
Accounts receivable ,net  1,186,880    4,865,696  
Inventories, net  427,839    577,229  
Prepayments and deposits  8,311,871    8,395,290  
Other receivable  95,245    7,482  
Total Current Assets  21,259,328    86,069,591  
Non-Current Assets        
Property, plant and equipment, net  150,680,984    122,188,023  
Finance lease right-of use assets  80,144    83,115  
Operating lease right-of-use assets  6,385,605    6,699,784  
Prepaid land leases, net of current portion  9,823,607    9,772,170  
Deferred tax assets ,net  5,655,626    1,859,025  
Total non-current assets  172,625,966    140,602,117  
Total Assets $193,885,294   $226,671,708  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $15,775,145   $8,833,936  
Taxes payable-current  145,642    475,630  
Advance from customer      42,705  
Amount due to related parties  2,598,765    2,586,658  
Finance lease liability, current portion  201,855    172,625  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  498,580    473,653  
Total Current Liabilities  19,219,987    12,585,207  
Non-Current Liabilities        
Finance lease liability, net of current portion  1,103,707    1,312,950  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  7,036,482    7,525,255  
Total Non-Current Liabilities  8,140,189    8,838,205  
Total Liabilities $27,360,176   $21,423,412  
         
Commitment and Loss Contingencies $   $  
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
PREFERRED STOCK; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares
authorized; none outstanding		 $   $  
COMMON STOCK; $0.0005 par value; 80,000,000 shares
authorized; 11,012,754 shares issued; and 10,726,924 shares outstanding as
of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively		  24,623    24,623  
Treasury stock; 285,830  shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 at
cost		  (1,372,673)   (1,372,673) 
Additional paid-in capital  101,688,262    101,688,262  
Retained earnings unappropriated  55,711,323    96,294,256  
Retained earnings appropriated  26,667,097    26,667,097  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (16,193,514)   (18,053,269) 
Total Stockholders’ Equity  166,525,118    205,248,296  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $193,885,294   $226,671,708  


GULF RESOURCES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
(UNAUDITED)
                 
  Three-Month Period Ended
September 30,		 Nine -Month Period Ended
September 30,
  2024 2023 2024 2023
         
NET REVENUE                
Net revenue $2,242,365   $5,865,615   $5,932,596   $23,173,404  
                 
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Cost of net revenue  (4,071,616)   (6,373,902)   (11,303,519)   (20,464,418) 
Sales and marketing expenses  (13,484)   (14,428)   (31,608)   (42,850) 
Direct labor and factory overheads incurred during plant shutdown  (1,736,345)   (1,007,689)   (7,185,537)   (4,471,954) 
General and administrative expenses  (1,002,529)   (762,884)   (2,409,957)   (2,266,260) 
Other operating income (loss)              60,134  
TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSE  (6,823,974)   (8,158,903)   (20,930,621)   (27,185,348) 
                 
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS  (4,581,609)   (2,293,288)   (14,998,025)   (4,011,944) 
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)                
Interest expense  (21,191)   (23,791)   (70,835)   (81,322) 
Interest income  6,220    57,758    77,071    201,127  
Other expenses (income)          (29,173,011)     
INCOME(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES  (4,596,580)   (2,259,321)   (44,164,800)   (3,892,139) 
                 
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)  1,103,697    483,524    3,581,867    876,779  
NET PROFIT (LOSS) $(3,492,883)  $(1,775,797)  $(40,582,933)  $(3,015,360) 
                 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                
NET PROFIT (LOSS) $(3,492,883)  $(1,775,797)  $(40,582,933)  $(3,015,360) 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME                
- Foreign currency translation adjustments  3,102,876    2,247,978    1,859,755    (7,879,513) 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE  (LOSS) INCOME $(390,007)  $472,181   $(38,723,178)  $(10,894,873) 
                 
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE: $(0.33)  $(0.17)  $(3.78)  $(0.29) 
                 
BASIC AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:  10,726,924    10,431,924    10,726,924    10,431,924  


GULF RESOURCES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
(UNAUDITED)
         
  Nine-Month Period Ended
September 30,
  2024 2023
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income(loss) $(40,582,933)  $(3,015,360) 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Amortization on capital lease  70,835    80,252  
Depreciation and amortization  14,037,554    15,385,624  
Unrealized translation difference      165,444  
Deferred tax asset  (3,615,091)   (1,002,511) 
Amortization of right-of-use asset  659,509      
Loss on disposal of equipment  29,169,008      
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  3,677,653    3,132,796  
Inventories  153,371    718,994  
Prepayments and deposits  171,305    (3,947,311) 
Advance from customers  (42,545)     
Other receivables  (86,423)     
Accounts and Other payable and accrued expenses  (2,685,766)   (1,503,845) 
Amount due to related Parties        
Taxes payable  (330,299)   (229,600) 
Operating lease  (889,641)   85,129  
Net cash (used in) provided  by operating activities  (293,463)   9,869,612  
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (60,526,213)   (15,197,648) 
Net cash from investing activities  (60,526,213)   (15,197,648) 
         
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Repayment of finance lease obligation  (264,094)   (267,810) 
Net cash used in financing activities  (264,094)   (267,810) 
         
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS		  97,369    1,144,609  
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (60,986,401)   (4,451,237) 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD  72,223,894    108,226,214  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $11,237,493   $103,774,977  


  Periods Ended September 30,
  2024 2023
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION    
Cash paid during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 for:        
Paid for taxes $1,013,382  $4,930,601 
Interest on finance lease obligation $70,835  $80,252 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND
FINANCING ACTIVITIES		        
         

About Gulf Resources, Inc.
Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”) and Shouguang Hengde Salt Industry Co. Ltd. (“SHSI”). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. Through SHSI, the Company manufactures and sells crude salt. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit www.gulfresourcesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Cautionary Statement and the risks factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gulf Resources undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

 

            











    

        

        
