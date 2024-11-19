B.D. Killen Unveils Gamified Streaming Strategy to Tackle Spotify Demonetization Challenges

New York, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

B.D. Killen Music Group has exciting news. They are rolling out a fresh, gamified strategy to tackle the newest challenges in today's music streaming landscape. Spotify recently set new rules that require tracks to hit certain numbers for monetization to begin. Before this new bar is met, they do not pay artists anything. This devolutionary change makes things especially tough for new and upcoming artists. In response, B.D. Killen is introducing an approach that makes sure artists earn fair compensation for their creativity and effort.

Starting this week, B.D. Killen is launching a creative gaming strategy to counter Spotify's recent policies, which can be tough for artists. With a sample of their newest single available on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, Killen encourages fans to help them reach the magic number of 1,000 monthly streams the newly added threshold required to begin earning money from Spotify. This gamified strategy for demon-itized streaming platform aims to get listeners involved in the music. Once enough fans stream, they'll unlock the full track on Spotify for everyone. Fans can also hear the entire song without interruptions on platforms like Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, and Deezer, where artists receive fairer pay.

"Music is and always has been about connecting artists and fans," said B.D. Killen. "We're adapting to make this bond even tighter after recent changes. We're eager to see how fans will engage with our music in this new and interactive way."

Spotify's policy change, effective April 2024, demands tracks get at least 1,000 streams and reach a minimum number of unique listeners within a year to qualify for royalties. Despite this, B.D. Killen sticks to his artistic vision and vows to support artists. Fans are encouraged to visit https://benkillen.bandcamp.com/ to back his music and learn more about his work.

In this effort to support independent artists, Killen's CowgirlRadio.com also provides a platform dedicated to showcasing the talent and stories of women in music. It challenges industry norms and promotes inclusivity, offering an enriched perspective within the music industry landscape.

In addition to the gamified streaming tactic, B.D. Killen Music Group will donate proceeds from the first year's sales of their single to charitable causes. These efforts are intended to raise awareness for efforts like the "Living Wage for Musicians Act of 2024" H.R. 7763, introduced by Congresswoman R. Tlaib, aiming to reform the current royalty system in favor of musicians.

"By giving away our proceeds, we're advocating for fair treatment for all artists," Killen added. "Change is necessary to build a fair environment where talent is acknowledged and rewarded."

B.D. Killen is no stranger to shaking up the industry. He's a relatively big name in Americana and the Country Blues, constantly challenging industry norms and streaming platforms' obstacles. His approach not only showcases artists' creativity but also sets a new standard for how musicians can lead the way in uncertain times.

Fans are invited to tag along on B.D. Killen's journey, catch his updates, and stream his music. More information and updates on Killen's music can be found at https://press.killenmusicgroup.com/news/. Keep an eye out for a New York City single release show, a few longer-form projects currently in production, and eventually a regional US/North American tour. All are sure to be packed with soulful performances and engaging experiences.

With these exciting moves, releasing music becomes more than an art form. It turns into a call to action, pushing fans and artists towards fairness in the industry. B.D. Killen seeks the support of music lovers, and this effort could spark a change, led by artists who won't settle for unfair practices.

For anyone wanting to back this initiative, B.D. Killen invites listeners to explore his music at his Bandcamp page. His fight against arbitraty industry restrictions, which only harm musicians and ultimately musical creativity as a whole, makes his music more than just a source of enjoyment; it stands as a symbol of strength and advocacy.

###

For more information about B.D. Killen Music Group, contact the company here:



B.D. Killen Music Group

B.D.Killen

6467895933

ben@killenmusicgroup.com

B.D.K.M.G.

99 Wall Street, Suite 1893

New York, NY 10005