Food Allergen Testing Market Poised for Strong Growth with 7.8% CAGR during 2024 to 2034, Fuelled by Rapid Detection Methods | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food allergen testing industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 900.1 million by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach a market valuation of USD 1,909.3 million by 2034.

Allergic food producers are in search of an efficient and effective strategy for real-time allergy testing during the production process which eventually explains the increased demand for rapid testing. Current testing practices, though reliable, are slow and involve a lot of time waiting for the results as they are mostly done in laboratories. Rapid testing procedures such as biosensors and lateral flow devices (LFDs) address this need by allowing users to conduct quick tests on-site for greater convenience. The majority of these medical instruments are one-step tests that utilize simple yes/no answers, similar to pregnancy tests available over the counter, and can be responded to in minutes. Such rapid tests are used to monitor cleaning activities, control cross-contamination, and validate allergen-free declarations before food is packaged at food processing facilities.

The rapid tests have been valued by the manufacturers as they reduce transportation costs and the time taken to wait for laboratory test results. Additionally, quick tests improve the production process by enabling decision-making by quality controllers which reduces allergen contamination. These rapid tests are expected to increase as technology adapts, eventually achieving high sensitivity and specificity similar to standard laboratory-based testing techniques.

“Consumers are increasingly concerned about food allergies and their impact on health, leading to a demand for allergen-free products and clear labelling. Consumers who suffer from allergies or have family members with food allergies prioritize products with proven allergen-free claims. The growing demand for allergen-free foods drives investment in allergen-testing solutions to match expectations,”- says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Global Food Allergen Testing Market Study:

Food allergies are on the rise worldwide, especially among children. According to WHO, up to 8% of children and 4% of adults suffer from food allergies. This rising prevalence creates a demand for dependable testing methods to ensure food safety and prevent allergic reactions.

Novel testing technologies, such as rapid testing kits and multiplex assays, are enhancing allergen detection efficiency and accuracy.

Many food manufacturers collaborate with testing laboratories to conduct routine allergen testing and ensure compliance with safety regulations. Collaborations also help to develop allergen-free products for the growing health-conscious consumer segment.



Country-wise Insights

The following table illustrates the estimated growth rates of the top five countries, the USA, China, India, Brazil, and Germany are set to unveil high consumption, recording CAGRs of 5.8%, 6.7%, 7.7%, 8.1%, and 6.1% respectively, through 2034.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.8% Brazil 8.1% India 7.7% Germany 6.1% China 6.7%





Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Food Allergen Testing sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to provide value-added services with digital technologies. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the aquaculture processes in real-time, optimize the use of feeds to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

Eurofins Scientific acquired a majority stake in Ajal Laboratories in 2022 to expand its food and pharmaceutical testing offerings in Saudi Arabia, indicating a strategic shift to increase market presence.

In August 2024, health authorities worldwide found carcinogenic ethylene oxide in Indian spices, prompting recalls and increased scrutiny. This incident emphasizes the importance of thorough allergen and contaminant testing in global food supply chains.

In June 2024, discussions erupted over the voluntary and unregulated nature of precautionary allergen labels on food products in the United States. This lack of standardization has caused consumer confusion, prompting calls for stricter guidelines to ensure the safety of people with food allergies.



Some of these leaders of the Global Food Allergen Testing market include -Eurofins Scientific, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, TÜV SÜD, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Symbio Laboratories, Charm Sciences, Inc., R-Biopharm AG, ELISA Technologies, Inc., and VWR International, LLC, among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Food Allergen Testing Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Food Allergen Testing Industry based on Source, Technology, Application and Region. As per source, the industry has been categorized into Milk, Eggs, Fish, Tree nuts, Peanuts, Wheat, Soybean, Sesame, Shellfish, and Others (Lupin, Caesin, etc.). As per technology, the industry is categorized into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Lateral Flow Devices (LFD), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Fluorescent Assays. As per application, the industry is categorized into Bakery and Confectionery, Processed Food, Infant Formula and Baby Food, Beverages, Meat and Seafood, Dairy Products, and Others. The study consists of the following regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkan & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Segments of the Report

By Source:

As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Milk, Eggs, Fish, Tree nuts, Peanuts, Wheat, Soybean, Sesame, Shellfish, and Others (Lupin, Caesin, etc.).

By Technology:

As per Technology, the industry has been categorized into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Lateral Flow Devices (LFD), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Fluorescent Assay.

By Application:

As per Application, the industry has been categorized into Bakery and Confectionery, Processed Food, Infant Formula and Baby Food, Beverages, Meat and Seafood, Dairy Products, and Others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, and the Middle East & Africa.

