TransPerfect Media Named Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner of the Year 2024 for APAC Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Media division was named a Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner of the Year 2024 for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

The award, given in the high-volume category, highlights the quality and quantity of work the TransPerfect Media APAC team has delivered for Netflix. The team received accolades for a 100% on-time rate, a 0.19% redelivery rate, and a KPI of 10 out of 10 for project management on media localization projects including text creation and conformance, audio/video asset packaging for various formats, and blurring/pixelation of non-approved scenes.

Members of the NPFP must adhere to and are evaluated on a vast array of performance metrics involving linguistic, technical and project management for all deliveries. TransPerfect Media APAC has been a Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner since 2018; this is TransPerfect Media’s first time being named a partner of the year.

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, commented: “This award from Netflix is a watershed moment for TransPerfect Media. Producing high-volume work with uncompromising quality is always a challenge. We’re grateful to our global media team—for meeting this challenge with a tireless work ethic, a spirit of innovation, and an unwavering dedication to our clients.”

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 21 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit http://www.transperfect.com/media.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

