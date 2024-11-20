Bank of Åland Plc: Notification of approved delisting application by Nasdaq Helsinki





Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

20.11.2024 9.30 EET

Notification of approved delisting application by Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Helsinki has approved Bank of Åland’s application to remove the below-mentioned securities from trading.

Name of issue: Covered Bond due 2024

ISIN code: FI4000490677

Issue amount: EUR 400 000 000

The securities will be delisted on November 20, 2024.

For more information please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 (0)40 512 7505