Bitcoin MENA Gains Support from Binance, eToro, M2, OP_NET and More Industry Leaders for December Event





Bitcoin MENA 2024 is supported by leading industry players, including Binance, eToro, M2, and OP_NET.

Eric Trump, prominent business figure and son of U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump, is confirmed to speak at the event.

Abu Dhabi cements its role as a global Bitcoin hub, with favourable regulations attracting top investors and innovators worldwide.



Abu Dhabi, UAE , Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin MENA 2024, the premier conference and exhibition of the renowned world series of The Bitcoin conference in the Middle East for Bitcoin industry and community, is thrilled to announce the support of some of the world’s most influential companies in the Bitcoin ecosystem. With major players like Binance, eToro, M2 and OP_NET on board, Bitcoin MENA 2024 promises to deliver an event filled with cutting-edge insights, high-profile networking opportunities, and forward-looking solutions in the global Bitcoin space.

Taking place at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi on 9-10 December. In the rapidly rising global hub for financial innovation at Bitcoin adoption, Bitcoin MENA 2024 is set to be the largest gathering of its kind in the region, attracting a diverse audience. The event will feature industry-defining conversations, spanning investment trends, advancements in blockchain, developments in Bitcoin mining, and financial growth strategies. These themes will create a must-attend vital knowledge hub for both the new-to-bitcoin audience and seasoned players in the space, as Bitcoin adoption and integration accelerate across the globe.

With major speakers recently announced such as Eric Trump, prominent business figure and son of U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump, as a headliner. His focus on strategic investments and forward-thinking business practices aligns with his interest in emerging technologies, including Bitcoin and blockchain emerging technologies.Other notable speakers include Prince Filip of Serbia, a prominent advocate of Bitcoin adoption; Paul Manafort, Former Campaign Manager ∙ Trump for President, 2016; Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy to the Middle East - Trump Administration; Saifedean Ammous, CEO of Saifedean.com and author of "The Bitcoin Standard"; and Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism. This distinguished lineup underscores Bitcoin MENA’s reputation as a premier destination for serious discussions about the future of Bitcoin and blockchain in the Middle East & Africa region.Join Us at Bitcoin MENA 2024Bitcoin MENA 2024 is designed for individuals, businesses, and institutions looking to deepen their engagement with Bitcoin and capitalise on the industry’s vast potential. This year’s support from Binance, eToro, M2 and others demonstrates the unmatched relevance of the event in bringing together the best in the field to spark discussions and drive progress in Bitcoin and blockchain technology.For more information and to register for Bitcoin MENA 2024, visit https://b.tc/conference/mena

About The Bitcoin Conference

The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, this year, and Bitcoin 2025 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Amsterdam (Netherlands, October 2024), Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, May 2024), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2024).About ADNEC GroupFounded in 2005, ADNEC Group is one of the most diversified conglomerates in the UAE and a huge economic driving force within the MENA region.ADNEC Group, renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. Originating as a venue-focused enterprise in Abu Dhabi, the Group has expanded its international footprint to include the UK, Germany, and France.Boasting multi-award-winning venues like Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and ExCel London, ADNEC Group hosts premier global events, offering first-class facilities for exhibitions, conferences, and various events. Comprising seven key business clusters - Venues, Events, Event Services, Catering, Hotels, Leisure Tourism, and Media Services - the Group is committed to sustainable and diversified business growth, supporting the UAE's vision and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a dynamic business and tourist hub.Generating substantial economic impact and supporting a vast number of jobs, ADNEC Group's integrated approach ensures seamless service across all its sectors, driven by a clear vision for growth and excellence in customer service. Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.